Tom is a native Washingtonian. So is the shad. Every spring, American shad and hickory shad leave the ocean to return to their places of birth, swimming up Atlantic tributaries from Newfoundland to Florida to spawn. We're talking lots of shad, millions upon millions of the silvery fish, which can measure up to two feet long. Right now, the Potomac is in the middle of its annual shad run.

“To this day, if you’re there on the right day, you’d think you're in a Discovery channel documentary,” Tom said. “You’d think you can walk over to the Virginia side on the back of the fish, it’s running so heavy.”

We weren’t there on the right day. Rain had made the river high, fast and muddy. Tom and I walked down from Chain Bridge, then toward the Potomac. A small group of men fishing for catfish and snakehead had already staked out the most accessible spots, so we moved upriver, taking care not to turn our ankles on the slippery rocks and spongy driftwood.

Tom, 59, has fished since he was a kid. This time of year, he usually keeps a rod in the back of his vehicle, ready to head straight to the river at a moment’s notice to fish for shad.

“They’re beautiful fighters,” he said. “They’re shaped like little tarpon. Catch them on the right tackle, and they’re a fantastic fight, particularly the American shad. They’re famous for jumping when you hook them, like in the old Nungesser ad.”

That 1950s fishing tackle ad shows a fish bursting from the water to gobble a sinuous lure cast by an unseen angler. But the part of the ad that hooked Tom, so to speak, is some text at the bottom: “Manufactured only by Nungesser Troller Bait Co., Washington, D.C.”

Someone made fishing lures in Washington?

Tom became obsessed with the Nungesser after learning about it from a friend six or seven years ago. Said Tom: “He whispered the magic words: ‘Nungesser spoon. This is what my dad swears by.’”

Up to then, Tom had been using a Kastmaster lure or a shad dart, a lure that looks like a miniature badminton shuttlecock, its brightly-colored feathers obscuring a hook. The Nungesser just worked better — and it had that D.C. connection.

Robert Eugene Nungesser was born in Paris in 1903. He came to the United States in 1920 and by 1923 was living in Washington. In the city directory that year, he described himself as a laborer. In the 1940 Census, his profession was “Sheet metal fabricator.” By 1950, he had changed that to “Fishing tackle manufacturing.”

Nungesser was still working with sheet metal but on a much smaller scale. In 1942 he patented a tiny lure — a spoon, so-named because of its concave shape. Two curved pieces of metal the length of half a pinkie finger were joined by a small nut and bolt. Anglers could move the bolt to different holes, shortening or lengthening the spoon based on their desire.

Later versions did away with the bolt completely. Nungesser simply made lures in different sizes. Different colors, too, including a goldtone version that is Tom’s favorite.

“There are others making lures in Washington and fine ones, too,” The Washington Post’s outdoors columnist Bob Burchette wrote in 1956. “Bob, however, is the only one making a full-time operation of it.”

In 1955, more than 50,000 shad spoons emerged from the workshop in the basement of Nungesser’s house on Brandywine Avenue NW. Neighborhood kids would help out occasionally, but it was essentially a one-man operation. Though designed with Washington’s shad in mind, the Nungesser spoon became popular wherever shad swam. It promised success with herring and perch, too.

“The Nungesser has kind of this crazy motion of an injured bait fish,” said Tom, who lives in Washington Grove. “It moves all over, flops all over the place. The shad can’t resist taking it in their mouth.”

And every time Tom catches a shad, he carefully removes the Nungesser and slips the fish back in the water. Shad fishing is strictly catch-and-release in these parts.

Robert Nungesser died in 1990 and is buried in Silver Spring’s Gate of Heaven Cemetery. You can still buy his shad spoon, little changed in the last 80 years. Today, it’s made and marketed by Calcutta Outdoors, a company located in Morehead City, N.C. The spoons are made in Asia.

Tom didn’t catch any shad on our visit. But that didn’t dampen his considerable enthusiasm.

“I love the river so much,” he said.

He loves it for the hours he’s spent there with family and friends. He loves his little collection of Nungessers, too, not just because of the fish they help him catch but because they remind him that not all Washingtonians change the world from Capitol Hill. Some Washingtonians change it from their basements.

