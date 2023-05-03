We’ve covered school shootings for years. What questions do you have?

Hundreds of thousands of students have experienced gun violence at school since the Columbine High massacre in 1999.
And I’m Steven Rich, a data reporter who has worked with John to create The Washington Post’s school shooting database. As part of that effort, I have helped review more than 370 incidents, analyzing the sex, age and gender of the perpetrators; the guns they used; the types of shootings they committed; the racial makeup of the schools they targeted; and the role that resource officers have played in stopping them. In 2022, there were more school shootings — 46 — than in any year since at least 1999.
Join us on Wednesday, May 3 at 2 p.m. Eastern time for a live chat on gun violence in the United States. Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Read more of The Post’s coverage on gun violence:
Alexandra Pannoni, talent & community editor, produced this Q&A.
Reader Q&As
Chat with The Post’s reporters and columnists in Q&As
Ask for advice: Carolyn Hax takes your questions about the strange train we call life.
Ask about dining out: Chat with restaurant critic Tom Sietsema.
Ask a parent: Get parenting advice from Meghan Leahy.
Chat with our columnists: Ask Eugene Robinson your questions. Or join Jennifer Rubin on Fridays.
Talk about sports: Send Barry Svrluga your questions on the latest headlines in sports.
Explore all of our Q&As here.