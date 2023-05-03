The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
We’ve covered school shootings for years. What questions do you have?

Join Washington Post journalists John Woodrow Cox and Steven Rich for a conversation on gun violence on Wednesday

By
and 
May 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EDT
John Woodrow Cox, left, and Steven Rich, who have reported on school shootings for years, will answer reader questions on gun violence on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Eastern time. (Matt McClain/Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Hundreds of thousands of students have experienced gun violence at school since the Columbine High massacre in 1999.

I’m John Woodrow Cox, a Washington Post staff writer who has written for six years about the effects of gun violence on children in America. I’ve immersed in the lives of dozens of survivors, including Ava Olsen, who I first met in 2017, soon after her best friend from first grade was killed in a school shooting in South Carolina. Ava, then 7, was so traumatized she quit going to school. I recently wrote about Ava’s attempt, now at age 13, to finally go back.

And I’m Steven Rich, a data reporter who has worked with John to create The Washington Post’s school shooting database. As part of that effort, I have helped review more than 370 incidents, analyzing the sex, age and gender of the perpetrators; the guns they used; the types of shootings they committed; the racial makeup of the schools they targeted; and the role that resource officers have played in stopping them. In 2022, there were more school shootings — 46 — than in any year since at least 1999.

Join us on Wednesday, May 3 at 2 p.m. Eastern time for a live chat on gun violence in the United States. Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

