16 ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in the DMV

Cinco de Mayo, the commemoration of a victory over France in an 1862 battle, is a minor holiday in Mexico. But in the United States, it’s become an Anglicized celebration for Mexican American music, food and, yes, tequila. The drink specials are aplenty, especially given that 2023 is the first time the holiday has fallen on a Friday in six years, but it’s also a good time to learn about Mexican culture. Whether you’re looking for marked-down margarita pitchers or live mariachi bands, here are some ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in the DMV.

Discounts at Mexican (and Tex-Mex) restaurants are some of the biggest draws of the day — and some deals start early. El Tamarindo kicks off its celebration at 10 a.m. with offerings of bottomless margaritas, pupusas and tacos at $45 for 90 minutes. There’s a margarita cart and a margarita garden selfie station, too. Mi Casa also parties all day with an hour and a half of unlimited drinks for $35 with the purchase of an entree.

Republic Cantina has a midday deal; from noon to 4 p.m., try a $15, five-can bucket of Monopolio Clara and get $2 off margaritas. From 3 to 6 p.m. at Mi Vida’s 14th Street location upstairs bar, there are complimentary El Tesoro tequila tastings and Hornitos tequila margarita specials in flavors like spicy watermelon. Light bites, including quesadillas and flautas, are also on the house. At Las Gemelas, all the taps are replaced with margaritas, which are $10 from 4 to 6 p.m. Also at La Cosecha, the Latin American food market in Northeast, Grand Cata offers $20 flights of Mexican wines and live mariachi music from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

In case your festivities won’t start until the evening, dLeña is offering happy hour deals like $7 margaritas from 5 to 7 p.m. and live mariachi music from 7 to 10 p.m. At Salazar, drink specials ($5 Mexican beers, $10 Patrón Silver shots and $26 margarita pitchers) last until 9 p.m., and food specials — including the unbeatable $2 chips and salsa — are available until midnight.

In addition to restaurant deals, there’s no shortage of Cinco de Mayo parties and events to check out. The Ven at Embassy Row, for example, has a rooftop dance party with Latin music and salsa lessons from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cocktail attire is requested, and tickets are $39. At Adams Morgan newcomer Baja Tap, there’s a DJ, ice luge and photo booth on the rooftop (note that margaritas are $9, $3 more than its usual happy hour deal).

Starting at 4 p.m., Metrobar has live cumbia music and eats from La Michoacana’s food truck. It’s serving Ilegal Mezcal, and DJ Roland Tem and DJ Kristy La Rat are scheduled to perform. There are live DJs spinning Latin-inspired beats at Wunder Garten, too, where you can try a boozy freeze pop, Cutwater margaritas, Old Time Cantina and tacos from the new Little Miner Taco truck.

Maryland and Virginia are also celebrating; at Diablo’s Cantina at MGM National Harbor, the patio party kicks off at 5 p.m., featuring a taco truck and tequila tasting stations. A DJ performs at 8 p.m. BabyCat Brewery in Kensington is releasing a new Mexican-inspired beer, the jalapeño lime ale Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. It also has a Mexican food truck.

In Arlington, Wilson Hardware has $5 margaritas until 9 p.m. and an all-night dance party from 6 p.m. until close. If you’re looking for a more low-key way to spend your Cinco de Mayo, take some mindful movements with your margaritas; the Energy Club offers rooftop yoga with a soundtrack that features Mexican artists, from mariachi to pop. After class, grab a margarita (virgin or not) or bring your own drink.

