The 29 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Thursday, May 4
Star Wars Day
The city is unofficially honoring a Star Wars-inspired holiday May 4. (Get it? May the 4th, “May the Force”?) During Barracks Row’s three-day celebration, fans are invited to wear their best Yoda, Boba Fett and Princess Leia costumes — or any other get-ups worn in a galaxy far, far away. Darth Vader and a few stormtroopers will show up each day for meet-and-greets at Eastern Market Metro Park, while individual restaurants and businesses on the Eighth Street strip are also planning activities like Star Wars trivia at the Ugly Mug and a game day at Labyrinth Games & Puzzles, or food specials such as R2D2-themed pies at &Pizza. (Thursday through Saturday. Times and locations vary. Free.) Test your knowledge of the Known Universe at Atlas Brew Works trivia (at the Ivy City location) with sips from $5 flagship pints from 4 to 9 p.m. (7 to 9 p.m. Free.) Local theaters are in on the celebrations too, with showings of “Return of the Jedi” to commemorate the film’s 40th birthday. AFI Silver has several showings (Times vary. $10-$13.), and the Regal in Chinatown offers two chances to watch the classic sequel. (11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. $13.) If watching the Death Star explode — twice — wasn’t enough to quell your rage at the Empire, Kick Axe Throwing offers a chance to bludgeon the space station, which will appear on bull’s eyes, while enjoying space-themed cocktails. (4 p.m. to midnight. Free.)
Movies on the Potomac at National Harbor
One of the most aggressively scheduled outdoor film series in the region, National Harbor’s Movies on the Potomac has 43 screenings on the calendar between Thursday and Sept. 4, split between Thursday “Date Night” movies (think “Wakanda Forever,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and this week’s opener, “Overboard”), which begin after 7 p.m., and Sunday’s family-friendly fare (“Toy Story,” “Coco,” “The Princess Diaries”), which start at 6. Movies are shown on the giant 18-by-32-foot LED screen in front of the harbor, with the Capital Wheel and Wilson Bridge in the background. A selection of nearby restaurants offering to-go dishes, including Bombay Street Food, Nando’s and Mezeh, make a picnic easy. 7 p.m. Free.
‘Ellsworth Kelly at 100’ at Glenstone
Glenstone museum’s sweeping retrospective of Ellsworth Kelly’s art includes nearly 70 works from the famed abstract artist, known for his minimalist panels of bright colors. “Ellsworth Kelly at 100” features a wide range of pieces, including paintings, photography, collage and sculpture. You’ll also see one of his floor-based paintings, “Yellow Curve,” in a custom-designed gallery. This show marks the first traveling exhibition organized by Glenstone, and it’s headed to Paris and Doha, Qatar, after its run in Potomac. Through March 2024. Free; timed tickets required.
Broadway trivia at Olney Theatre Center
With the Tony Awards just around the corner, it might be time to brush up on your musical theater knowledge. What better place to put your “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Beautiful” trivia to the test than in a theater that has plans to produce both shows next season? Chris Youstra, the Olney Theatre Center’s former musical director, hosts this brain-teasing event. 6 to 7:30 p.m. $10.
Operation Heal*Arious at Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse
Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse plays host to comedy shows every weekend, but this one might have extra appeal for locals: It’s part of Operation Heal*Arious’s national competition to find the funniest veterans and military spouses, who will face off in Hollywood in November. (Heal*Arious is a nonprofit that uses comedy to help improve mental health in veterans.) Five comics are participating, and the featured act is Ashley Gutermuth, the wife of an Air Force reservist whose comedic takes on the life of a military spouse have found an audience on TikTok and Instagram. (She also won the “Seinfeld Challenge” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”) 7:30 p.m. $20.
Yves Tumor at Echostage
Ever since adopting the moniker Yves Tumor, Sean Bowie has been nearly impossible to pin down. The multi-instrumentalist first emerged as a collaborator of Mykki Blanco, joining the musician on a mission of disrupting the uniformity of mainstream Black American music. Since then, Yves Tumor has continued to experiment with sound and texture, from the hypnotic loops and uneasy ambiance of early releases to the emotionally charged psychedelia that has characterized albums put out by legendary electronic label Warp Records. This year’s audaciously titled “Praise a Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)” paints a picture of an art-rock artist devouring influences and hungry for more. 8 p.m. $42.50.
Friday, May 5
Cinco de Mayo celebrations
Cinco de Mayo, the commemoration of a Mexican victory over France in an 1862 battle, is a minor holiday in Mexico. But in the United States, it’s become an Anglicized celebration for Mexican American music, food and, yes, tequila. The drink specials are aplenty, especially given that 2023 is the first time the holiday has fallen on a Friday in six years. El Tamarindo kicks off its celebration at 10 a.m. with offerings of bottomless margaritas, pupusas and tacos, at $45 for 90 minutes. Mi Casa also parties all day with an hour and a half of unlimited drinks for $35 with the purchase of an entree. At Mi Vida’s 14th Street location, there’s complimentary El Tesoro tequila tastings and Hornitos tequila margarita specials (in flavors like spicy watermelon) at the upstairs bar. Light bites, including quesadillas and flautas, are also on the house. Whether you’re looking for discounted margarita pitchers or live mariachi bands, D.C.’s festivities have you covered. Check out our guide to Cinco de Mayo events for more. Various times and locations.
Flower Mart at Washington National Cathedral
After 84 years, the Flower Mart at Washington National Cathedral is a grande dame on Washington’s annual calendar, and not just for the green-thumbed crowd that comes to browse the dozens of vendors hawking orchids and bonsai, or look at ornamental plants and accessories. The attractions include an 1890 carousel, carnival games, puppet shows, live performances by choirs and dance ensembles, and flower displays curated by embassies and cultural groups. There are chances to climb the stone stairs in the cathedral’s majestic towers and take in an unparalleled view. (Tickets for this excursion are sold day-of, not in advance, so get there early to take advantage.) Browse a market with clothing, jewelry and housewares, or pick up lobster rolls, tacos or barbecue to snack on in the Bishop’s Garden. Flowers? For sure. But Flower Mart is so much more. Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free; there are charges for some activities, including the carousel and tower climbs.
NMAA × Samasama Art Market at the Freer Gallery of Art
Part of the National Museum of Asian Art’s centennial celebration, the NMAA x Samasama Art Market highlights Asian American and Pacific Islander artists and makers, with a curated selection of works for sale on the museum’s plaza. 3 to 7 p.m. Free.
Milonga de Festival at the Embassy of Uruguay
The annual D.C. Tango Festival brings Grammy winners and international stars to the Kennedy Center, but the intimate parties at local embassies are always a highlight. This Milonga, or dance party, brings the Pan American Symphony Orchestra’s Tango Ensemble to the Embassy of Uruguay, alongside guest artists Ariel Pirotti on piano and Javier Sanchez on bandoneon. A Uruguayan wine reception is included in the ticket. 8 to 11 p.m. $45.
Arbor Day Guided Nature Walk at Oak Hill Cemetery
This guided tour of Georgetown’s Oak Hill Cemetery, designed in the 1850s to resemble an English garden, full of winding paths under towering trees, was originally scheduled for Arbor Day but postponed due to rain. Spend the morning exploring the grounds with a master arborist, learning about the natural wonders of this charming and historic place, which bookworms may recognize as the setting of “Lincoln in the Bardo.” 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free.
Trouble Funk at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Trouble Funk is a Washington institution. The band has innovated and elevated go-go music since its formation in the 1970s. Chuck Brown is the undisputed father of go-go, but Trouble Funk’s commitment to its city’s beloved sounds also allowed this subgenre to shine the way it deserves. The group has thrived for so long by taking its funk on the road and showcasing go-go live and improvised — as it’s meant to be experienced. And it’s had hits, too. Songs like “Drop the Bomb” and “Let’s Get Small” found audiences outside of the District, while the group’s most famous song, “Pump Me Up,” was sampled by the likes of Will Smith, Red Hot Chili Peppers and George Michael. One of the founding members, Big Tony, previously told The Washington Post that “Drop the Bomb” was born out of a call-and-response an audience came up with. The song features the classic go-go percussions; shiny synths come in and out and give it a glamorous sheen, while space-gun-like sounds get a fun solo in the second half. As Trouble Funk nears 50 years of existence, the band and “special guests” are performing to celebrate Big Tony’s birthday. 9 p.m. $35.
Babyface Ray at Fillmore Silver Spring
Last year was a huge one for Detroit rapper Babyface Ray, whose real name is Marcellus Register. He released two albums: His debut full-length project, “Face,” dropped in January, and his sophomore follow-up, “Mob,” was released in December 2022. He was also named a part of XXL Magazine’s 2022 Freshman Class. Register may be having a moment, but he’s been hustling in the rap scene since the 2010s, and his growth is hard to ignore. His bars jump between being satirical and clever, hard-hitting and confessional, while his signature laid-back delivery remains steady. Register’s honesty in telling his story is what makes the song “Spill My Cup” so good. His rap about an addiction to Lean — a drink that mixes prescription-strength cough syrup and soda — opens with a woman’s voice asking him to put the cup down. “I’ve been sensing hating from the ones I love,” he raps on a tranquil beat as piano keys skip in and out, illustrating just one of addiction’s consequences: paranoia about your loved ones. 9 p.m. $27.50.
Saturday, May 6
Around the World Embassy Tour
Here’s a chance to see inside Dupont Circle’s ornate embassy buildings without having to pass the Foreign Service officer test. Dozens of countries from Albania to Zambia host open houses during the annual Around the World Embassy Tour, one of those “only in Washington” events you’ll tell friends and relatives about. How often do you have the chance to experience a “Junkanoo” with live music, costumed dancers, and free food and drink at the Embassy of the Bahamas; celebrate the Japanese Children’s Day holiday at the Japan Information and Culture Center, with traditional games, haiku writing and a model train exhibit; view Muay Thai kickboxing, learn about traditional Thai massage and find out how to mix the perfect Thai fruit cocktail at the embassy of Thailand; or listen to music while participating in a rum tasting and posing in a photo booth at the Jamaican Embassy? Souvenir passports are available from booths near the Dupont Circle and Van Ness Metro stations, and the Passport D.C. mobile website has a handy map and listing of the day’s events. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free.
Running of the Chihuahuas at the Wharf
One of the most entertaining celebrations around Cinco de Mayo features more than 100 Chihuahuas racing down a 70-foot track, eight at a time, to determine the fastest pup in D.C. The Running of the Chihuahuas, first held in 2012, attracts such large crowds that it’s simulcast on a giant screen on the Wharf’s District Pier, while dog owners and fans gather around beer gardens and taco tents. Races are limited to Chihuahuas, purebred or not, while other breeds are welcome for a dog costume contest and a parade of adoptable pets. Proceeds benefit Rural Dog Rescue; almost a dozen bars around the Wharf have created cocktails named after adoptable dogs to benefit the rescue organization. 2 to 5 p.m. Free.
Kentucky Derby viewing parties
The Kentucky Derby is called “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” but for most of us, those few minutes the horses are running are a great excuse to spend the day dressed up in big hats or seersucker, sipping mint juleps and snacking on Kentucky hot browns. There are so many options around town that we broke the events out into their own story, but highlights include the rooftop party at Jack Rose, open on a first-come, first-served basis; the Southern-inspired festivities at Due South, with bourbon tastings and a hat contest; Barrel’s party with $9 mint juleps and hot browns and a best-dressed contest; and the Derby Experience at Laurel Park, where you can actually watch real horse races before grooving to the sounds of Secret Society and Press Play. Wherever you go, a reminder: Post time is 6:57 p.m. Various locations and times.
Coronation viewing parties
On Saturday morning, people across the Washington area will wake up before dawn, get dressed in fascinators and party outfits, and head to the Queen Vic or Duke’s Grocery to watch the coronation of King Charles III, which begins at 6 a.m., while brunching on full English breakfasts and sipping Pimm’s cups. Others will sleep in before heading out to festive garden parties and extravagant teas. Whether you want to watch the coronation with the early risers, wait for tape delay or soak in the festivities at the British Embassy, you can find it at one of the events featured in our roundup of coronation events.
Belgian Brewers’ Bash
From malty Trappist ales to refreshingly spicy saisons to funky lambics, Belgium has given the world some of its greatest beers and breweries. They’re celebrated during the annual Belgian Beer Week, which includes events around D.C. The undoubted highlight is the Belgian Brewers’ Bash, a festival bringing together at least 30 Belgian breweries for an afternoon of sampling at the Powerhouse event space overlooking the C&O Canal in Georgetown. But this bash is much more than a chance to enjoy Chimay or Duvel: Think of the Brewers’ Bash as a Belgian-only Savor festival. As you sip, you can chat with Xavier Vanneste, the sixth-generation owner of Bruges’ De Halve Maan, or Alain DeLaet, whose family has owned Huyghe, the makers of Delirium Tremens, for four generations. A chance to ask Rudi Ghequire, the brewmaster of Rodenbach, about the secrets of its barrel-aged Grand Cru, or to find out more about kriek from Dirk Lindemans, whose family has made lambics for seven generations, is a Belgian beer fan’s dream. Tickets include unlimited samples while a DJ provide tunes. Food is not included, though Belgian beer bar the Sovereign will have snacks for sale. Noon to 3 p.m. or 4 to 7 p.m. $85.
Kinetic Sculpture Race at the American Visionary Art Museum
Is that enormous 15-foot-tall pink poodle a work of art? Or is it a quasi-efficient mode of transportation that can traverse sand traps and the water of Baltimore Harbor? The Kinetic Sculpture Race is the only way to find out. Sponsored by the American Visionary Art Museum since 1999, the Kinetic Sculpture Race takes over the streets of Baltimore every May, with more than two dozen human-propelled sculptures moving through downtown and into the harbor before taking on an obstacle course in Patterson Park. (Canton Waterfront Park, where the sculptures prove their buoyancy, is one of the most popular viewing areas; check the annual spectators’ guide for other options.) The 15-mile course begins and ends at the Visionary Art Museum in Federal Hill, where it’s followed by an awards ceremony and race recap. This is one event that’s definitely worth the day trip. Opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.; race from 10 a.m. to 4 or 5 p.m. Free.
Takoma Crossroads Music and Food Festival
This outdoor street festival celebrates the diversity of sounds flowing through Takoma and Langley parks, with the international folk sounds of Project Locrea, upbeat tropical vibes from Empresarios and the heavy, socially conscious grooves of the Proverbs Reggae Band. The day also includes a community Zumba workout, a selection of food and craft vendors, and a beer garden with Silver Spring’s Silver Branch. Noon to 5 p.m. Free.
Fruhlingsfest at Aslin Beer Company Alexandria
Aslin’s Alexandria location opens its beer garden season with a bang, thanks to Fruhlingsfest: a Bavarian-inspired celebration of spring featuring lagers from 25 breweries, including Human Robot, Schilling, Dancing Gnome and Charles Towne Fermentory. Tickets include four 8-ounce pours and a commemorative tasting glass. Noon to 5 p.m. $25.
M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion
The opening show of the Merriweather concert season is a full-fledged salute to hair metal: the two-day M3 Rock Festival, now in its 14th year. This spring’s fest brings in Styx as the headliners for Saturday, while local rockers Kix (hailing from Hagerstown) close out the show on Sunday. Here’s your chance to introduce the younger generation to the likes of Britny Fox, Slaughter and Lita Ford. Gates open at 11 a.m. each day. $50-$100 per day; $75 lawn seats for two days.
Record Fair at Hellbender
Don’t worry if you didn’t brave the lines during Record Store Day: The Northeast brewery is hosting 18 local shops — including Byrdland Records, Mobius Records and Som Records — for a day of vinyl record sales from vendors from across the area, all in one place. Grab Hawaiian, Filipino and Tex-Mex fare from food trucks and dance to tracks from Takoma Radio’s DJ Bill. 1 to 7 p.m. Free.
Sunday, May 7
Muttminster Dog Show at Dacha Navy Yard
Big dogs, small dogs, old dogs, young dogs and differently abled dogs are welcome to compete at Dacha’s first dog show, a spin on the purebred-only (for best in show) Westminster Dog Show. Cheer on your favorite, or enter your own dog with a $20 donation to the City Dogs shelter. Participants — both dogs and owners — get prizes, including dog treats, gift cards and vouchers. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.
‘38 at the Garden’ at the National Museum of Asian Art
While the National Museum of Asian Art’s centennial festival includes silent and classic films, it bursts into the 21st century with a screening of “38 at the Garden,” a film about the “Linsanity” that occurred after Jeremy Lin of the New York Knicks dropped 38 points on the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012. A discussion with director Frank Chi and producers Travon Free and Samir Hernandez follows in the Meyer Auditorium. 4 p.m. Free; tickets required.
Monday, May 8
D.C. Plant Week
D.C. Plant Week returns for its second annual celebration of springtime with a week of events, sales, workshops and more. A Western-themed party at Rewild West in Hyattsville kicks off the festivities a little early with sales of cactuses and other desert plants and supplies from local vendors (Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.), while Atlas Brew Works’ legendary plant swap returns to the Ivy City brewery on Sunday. Don’t overlook the “free” table. (1 to 6 p.m. Free.) D.C. Plant Week begins elsewhere on Monday, with discounts on plants at all D.C. Ace Hardware stores. Build a kokedama at PlantHouse in Alexandria (6:30 p.m. May 11. $25.), learn about plant basics at the Sill in Bethesda (Tuesday at 6 p.m. Free.), or get a greenhouse tour with Cultivate the City farmers at Plants Alive! in Silver Spring (May 14 at 10 a.m. $5.). Through May 14. Times and prices vary.
Tuesday, May 9
Eurovision viewing parties at Wunder Garten
Eurovision is more than an international pop music competition. It is a celebration of spectacle: bizarre costumes, sets full of shooting flames, half-naked backup dancers. It is traditional folk instruments shoehorned into upbeat EDM songs and overwrought ballads. It is as baffling as it is cheesy. It is everything. Eurovision had 161 million viewers last year, with an additional 18 million watching on TikTok and YouTube. (By comparison, this year’s Super Bowl had 113 million.) The competition, which is being held in Liverpool, has three stages: two semifinals, with 15 or 16 countries performing in each, on May 9 and 11, with the top 10 from the semis moving on to the finals on May 13. In D.C., Wunder Garten is showing all three segments, complete with costume contests. Just tell your boss you’re working from home. Tuesday, May 11 and May 13 at 2 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, May 10
Library of Congress chat: Cookbooks and cocktails
The nation’s library has over 40,000 books related to cookery, from early American household manuals to 21st century-themed cocktail books. Authors Zach Klitzman and Susan Reyburn join chef Laura Kumin to discuss “American Feast,” the library’s collection, at Mount Pleasant’s Bold Fork Books. 7 p.m. $22.
Netherlands Carillon Freedom Concert
The Netherlands Carillon, a gift from the Netherlands to the United States for helping regain the country’s freedom in World War II, was installed in Arlington in 1960, but the tower and its bells were rededicated in 2022 after a multiyear renovation. This annual celebration, which marks the Dutch Liberation Day holiday, features a concert on the 53 bells, a ballet performance, and speeches from American and Dutch speakers. 4 to 6 p.m. Free.