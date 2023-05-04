The 29 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Saturday, May 6

Around the World Embassy Tour

Here’s a chance to see inside Dupont Circle’s ornate embassy buildings without having to pass the Foreign Service officer test. Dozens of countries from Albania to Zambia host open houses during the annual Around the World Embassy Tour, one of those “only in Washington” events you’ll tell friends and relatives about. How often do you have the chance to experience a “Junkanoo” with live music, costumed dancers, and free food and drink at the Embassy of the Bahamas; celebrate the Japanese Children’s Day holiday at the Japan Information and Culture Center, with traditional games, haiku writing and a model train exhibit; view Muay Thai kickboxing, learn about traditional Thai massage and find out how to mix the perfect Thai fruit cocktail at the embassy of Thailand; or listen to music while participating in a rum tasting and posing in a photo booth at the Jamaican Embassy? Souvenir passports are available from booths near the Dupont Circle and Van Ness Metro stations, and the Passport D.C. mobile website has a handy map and listing of the day’s events. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free.

Running of the Chihuahuas at the Wharf

One of the most entertaining celebrations around Cinco de Mayo features more than 100 Chihuahuas racing down a 70-foot track, eight at a time, to determine the fastest pup in D.C. The Running of the Chihuahuas, first held in 2012, attracts such large crowds that it’s simulcast on a giant screen on the Wharf’s District Pier, while dog owners and fans gather around beer gardens and taco tents. Races are limited to Chihuahuas, purebred or not, while other breeds are welcome for a dog costume contest and a parade of adoptable pets. Proceeds benefit Rural Dog Rescue; almost a dozen bars around the Wharf have created cocktails named after adoptable dogs to benefit the rescue organization. 2 to 5 p.m. Free.

Kentucky Derby viewing parties

The Kentucky Derby is called “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” but for most of us, those few minutes the horses are running are a great excuse to spend the day dressed up in big hats or seersucker, sipping mint juleps and snacking on Kentucky hot browns. There are so many options around town that we broke the events out into their own story, but highlights include the rooftop party at Jack Rose, open on a first-come, first-served basis; the Southern-inspired festivities at Due South, with bourbon tastings and a hat contest; Barrel’s party with $9 mint juleps and hot browns and a best-dressed contest; and the Derby Experience at Laurel Park, where you can actually watch real horse races before grooving to the sounds of Secret Society and Press Play. Wherever you go, a reminder: Post time is 6:57 p.m. Various locations and times.

Coronation viewing parties

On Saturday morning, people across the Washington area will wake up before dawn, get dressed in fascinators and party outfits, and head to the Queen Vic or Duke’s Grocery to watch the coronation of King Charles III, which begins at 6 a.m., while brunching on full English breakfasts and sipping Pimm’s cups. Others will sleep in before heading out to festive garden parties and extravagant teas. Whether you want to watch the coronation with the early risers, wait for tape delay or soak in the festivities at the British Embassy, you can find it at one of the events featured in our roundup of coronation events.

Belgian Brewers’ Bash

From malty Trappist ales to refreshingly spicy saisons to funky lambics, Belgium has given the world some of its greatest beers and breweries. They’re celebrated during the annual Belgian Beer Week, which includes events around D.C. The undoubted highlight is the Belgian Brewers’ Bash, a festival bringing together at least 30 Belgian breweries for an afternoon of sampling at the Powerhouse event space overlooking the C&O Canal in Georgetown. But this bash is much more than a chance to enjoy Chimay or Duvel: Think of the Brewers’ Bash as a Belgian-only Savor festival. As you sip, you can chat with Xavier Vanneste, the sixth-generation owner of Bruges’ De Halve Maan, or Alain DeLaet, whose family has owned Huyghe, the makers of Delirium Tremens, for four generations. A chance to ask Rudi Ghequire, the brewmaster of Rodenbach, about the secrets of its barrel-aged Grand Cru, or to find out more about kriek from Dirk Lindemans, whose family has made lambics for seven generations, is a Belgian beer fan’s dream. Tickets include unlimited samples while a DJ provide tunes. Food is not included, though Belgian beer bar the Sovereign will have snacks for sale. Noon to 3 p.m. or 4 to 7 p.m. $85.

Kinetic Sculpture Race at the American Visionary Art Museum

Is that enormous 15-foot-tall pink poodle a work of art? Or is it a quasi-efficient mode of transportation that can traverse sand traps and the water of Baltimore Harbor? The Kinetic Sculpture Race is the only way to find out. Sponsored by the American Visionary Art Museum since 1999, the Kinetic Sculpture Race takes over the streets of Baltimore every May, with more than two dozen human-propelled sculptures moving through downtown and into the harbor before taking on an obstacle course in Patterson Park. (Canton Waterfront Park, where the sculptures prove their buoyancy, is one of the most popular viewing areas; check the annual spectators’ guide for other options.) The 15-mile course begins and ends at the Visionary Art Museum in Federal Hill, where it’s followed by an awards ceremony and race recap. This is one event that’s definitely worth the day trip. Opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.; race from 10 a.m. to 4 or 5 p.m. Free.

Takoma Crossroads Music and Food Festival

This outdoor street festival celebrates the diversity of sounds flowing through Takoma and Langley parks, with the international folk sounds of Project Locrea, upbeat tropical vibes from Empresarios and the heavy, socially conscious grooves of the Proverbs Reggae Band. The day also includes a community Zumba workout, a selection of food and craft vendors, and a beer garden with Silver Spring’s Silver Branch. Noon to 5 p.m. Free.

Fruhlingsfest at Aslin Beer Company Alexandria

Aslin’s Alexandria location opens its beer garden season with a bang, thanks to Fruhlingsfest: a Bavarian-inspired celebration of spring featuring lagers from 25 breweries, including Human Robot, Schilling, Dancing Gnome and Charles Towne Fermentory. Tickets include four 8-ounce pours and a commemorative tasting glass. Noon to 5 p.m. $25.

M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion

The opening show of the Merriweather concert season is a full-fledged salute to hair metal: the two-day M3 Rock Festival, now in its 14th year. This spring’s fest brings in Styx as the headliners for Saturday, while local rockers Kix (hailing from Hagerstown) close out the show on Sunday. Here’s your chance to introduce the younger generation to the likes of Britny Fox, Slaughter and Lita Ford. Gates open at 11 a.m. each day. $50-$100 per day; $75 lawn seats for two days.

Record Fair at Hellbender