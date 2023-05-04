Comer threatens to subpoena U.S. attorney ahead of oversight hearing on D.C.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is threatening to subpoena the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia after the Justice Department declined to make him available to testify at a hearing scheduled this month on public safety in D.C. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight In a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday, Comer insisted that U.S. Attorney Matt Graves and the Justice Department reconsider the refusal to testify at the May 16 hearing — adding to pressure on Graves as he faces scrutiny over a low prosecution rate in D.C.

The GOP-led committee, which has oversight of D.C., invited Graves and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to appear at the May 16 hearing, the second so far examining crime and D.C. city management. Much of D.C.’s criminal justice system is funded and operated by the federal government, and Graves functions as its local prosecutor for almost all local crimes, a unique role among U.S. attorneys across the country.

But in his letter to Garland, Comer said Justice Department officials in the Office of Legislative Affairs contacted his office to inform him that Graves would not be appearing for questions. According to Comer, their “excuse is an internal policy that generally prohibits U.S. Attorneys from testifying before Congress.” Emma Dulaney, a Department of Justice spokeswoman, said Thursday evening that the department planned to respond to the letter.

“From the beginning, the Department has been clear we are committed to providing information to the Committee for its hearing. We offered to brief them in person to answer their questions and offered to provide written testimony,” Dulaney said. She did not specify who the department had offered to send to testify in person.

Comer called the reason “unpersuasive and inconsistent with past precedent,” noting a U.S. attorney has appeared before Congress as recently as last year and that his committee is well within jurisdiction to question Graves as D.C.’s local prosecutor.

Comer reiterated his request that Graves testify and demanded that DOJ “cease obstructing his appearance.” He gave Graves and the Justice Department until May 11 to reconsider — before adding that if the Justice Department continues to prevent him from coming, the committee would have to turn to “compulsory” measures. A statement from House Oversight Republicans accompanying the letter said this included considering “a subpoena to compel testimony.”

Spokespeople for the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia didn’t immediately respond to email, phone and text messages seeking comment Thursday evening.

“Mr. Graves’ unique role makes his testimony necessary to conduct meaningful oversight of the city, including and especially issues regarding crime,” Comer wrote.

Comer noted the low prosecution rate was of concern, and added: “As crime continues to spike throughout the District, Mr. Graves must be made available to provide critical information to Committee members and to inform potential legislation to remedy this troubling trend.”

Last year, federal prosecutors in the District’s U.S. attorney’s office chose not to prosecute 67 percent of those arrested by police officers in cases that would have been tried in D.C. Superior Court. That figure was nearly doubled from 2015, when prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office declined to prosecute 35 percent of such cases.

The increased number of declined cases has sparked frustration among city leaders who are already under a national microscope from members of Congress over their crime-fighting efforts. In an interview in March after the figures were released, Graves said his office was continuing to prosecute the vast majority of violent felonies. He said prosecutors were declining less-serious, nonviolent crimes cases for myriad reasons, including that the city’s crime lab remained unaccredited and police body-camera footage was subjecting arrests to more scrutiny by judges.

D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III, who recently announced he is retiring on June 3, said his officers were not to blame for the dismissals and that prosecutors often made decisions on whether they believed the case was winnable in court based on the evidence found.

Bowser and Contee still plan to attend the May 16 hearing, their respective spokespeople said Thursday evening, where the city leaders are expected to defend public safety in Washington and their efforts to curb crime.

Contee has denied that the nation’s capital is any less safe than other major cities across the country, saying, “I have traveled to cities and talked to police chiefs all across the country. That is emphatically not true.”

But he has also overseen the police department at a time when homicides have continued to climb. As of Thursday, killings in the city were up 16 percent compared to the same time last year, threatening this year to reach highs not seen in decades. Other types of crime have also persisted throughout Washington, to the frustration of city officials who have launched a plethora of programs to try to keep those numbers down. Violent crime, which fell by 7 percent last year, is now up by 9 percent compared to the same time in 2022. Overall property crime has also increased by almost 30 percent so far this year after falling in 2022.

Federal lawmakers and D.C. residents alike have pointed to high-profile incidents, from the shooting of a Washington Commanders player to the apparently random stabbing of a Senate staffer, to argue that the nation’s capital is not as safe as it should be.

Republicans on Comer’s committee have been dogged in wanting to flex their power over the city, while using the District and its challenges with crime to make national political points. At a hearing in March, the committee called in a pair of D.C. Council members and the city’s chief financial officer for questions, alongside the D.C. Police Union chief, as Republicans lambasted a D.C. policing bill they later voted to block. Congress — with help from President Biden and dozens of Democrats — also blocked the city’s revised criminal code in March in an effort led by Republicans.

But Biden has threatened to veto the disapproval resolution that House Republicans — and a smaller group of Democrats — passed April 19 to block the policing bill. And there has been no indication, with a looming deadline, that the Senate will take it up.

