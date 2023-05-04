Maryland’s David Trone enters race for Ben Cardin’s Senate seat

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) will vie for the chance to replace Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) in what is expected to be a highly competitive race for the open seat, after Cardin announced this week he would not seek reelection in 2024. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Trone, the mogul founder of Total Wine & More who has served in Congress since 2019, entered the ring Thursday morning and is so far the most high-profile contender. He is pitching himself as a progressive-minded Democrat who can use his business chops and a track record of working across the aisle to Maryland’s advantage in the Senate.

“All of us Democrats will be running as super progressive,” Trone said in an interview ahead of his announcement. “The difference is going to be who can get stuff done, and who can keep this seat Democrat?”

Trone joins Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large) in the field of primary contenders that is expected to keep heating up. Open Senate seats are rare, and even in a blue state like Maryland, both the primary and general elections are likely to draw enormous attention and cash — especially in a presidential year when control of the Senate is on the line and Donald Trump is again aiming for the White House.

Money will not be a problem for Trone. He spent more than $12 million of his personal fortune to hold on to his seat in western Maryland last year, in what was broadly considered Maryland’s only competitive congressional race, and in the past he has weathered jabs about “buying” a seat in Congress.

Trone did not say how much he is prepared to spend when asked, except to say he would use “a lot” of resources to get his message out across the state. Perhaps getting ahead of potential attacks, Trone framed his ability to self-fund in a positive light, noting that it means he does not take money from political action committees or lobbyists.

“It is indeed very expensive,” he said of running for office, “but I’ve committed not to take money from PACs, not to take money from lobbyists. Being a member of the Appropriations Committee, there’s certainly a lot of people who want to write you checks — and we don’t take any of those checks. I think that lets our integrity shine through.”

The congressman has focused his energy on a few core areas: combating the opioid epidemic, after his nephew died of an overdose in 2016; broadening mental health resources; and criminal justice reform. Trone, who co-chairs a bipartisan task force on mental health and addiction, indicated that those issues would remain the bedrock of his campaign, and spotlighted them in his opening pitch to voters in his announcement video.

“I’m David Trone, and I’m running for the Senate because the clock is ticking,” Trone says in the opening moments. “Every hour in America 10 people die from overdoses — 100,000 preventable deaths in 2021, 100,000 more in 2022 — and if we don’t do something about it, another 100,000 this year and the next,” Trone says before going on to note that tens of thousands of people take their own lives each year, and that Black men are arrested at a disproportionately high rate.

“Is any of this acceptable to you?” he says. “To anyone? Not to me.”

He also covers his background as the son of a farmer who lost the farm to bankruptcy, before Trone went on to build his own business — a biographical arc that has featured prominently in each of his campaigns, especially as he has sought to connect with more rural voters in western Maryland.

Potential rivals in the Democratic primary for Cardin’s seat so far span the state. Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks — who could energize that crucial, heavily Democratic region — is expected to decide soon about a run. Baltimore County Executive John A. “Johnny O” Olszewski — nearer to Cardin’s Baltimore roots — did not rule out a run when reached this week. Jawando, in Maryland’s most populous county, said he is running on a vision of shared prosperity.

And then there’s Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.). Raskin is seen as a natural potential contender for the Senate seat after his national profile soared because of his role in the Trump impeachment trial after the Jan. 6 insurrection. But he’s also seen as somewhat of a wild card: He just finished chemotherapy, and only this session began serving as the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, a highly coveted role. He has not indicated whether he will pursue the Senate seat.

Raskin previously competed against Trone in a crowded Democratic primary in 2016 in Maryland’s 8th Congressional District. But despite Trone’s millions in spending of his own personal money, Raskin, then a state senator, still defeated him. In 2018, Trone won his seat in the 6th District.

In the Senate since 2007 and in public office in Maryland since 1967, Cardin said in an interview this week that he did not plan to make an endorsement in the Democratic primary — though he could reconsider if the party thought it was necessary.

Potential contenders on the Republican end are so far unclear. Former governor Larry Hogan has resisted overtures from congressional leaders to run for the seat, and reiterated in an interview with the Hill’s News Nation on Tuesday evening that it’s not something that he has “ever aspired to do.”

“I’m getting called by senators, and donors, and I’m getting lots of inquiries from the media, but the thing that surprised me the most was that my wife said, ‘Why don’t you run for the Senate?’

“I told her she was crazy. I mean, I didn’t have any interest in being a senator,” Hogan said, noting that he had no desire to be “one of 100 people arguing all day.”

Trone said he remains unconvinced that Hogan really means it, insisting that he’s in the best position to beat Hogan as part of his pitch to Democratic voters.

“He’ll raise $70 million in his sleep, and he will be very, very hard to beat,” Trone said. “I can beat Larry Hogan, I can keep this seat Democrat, and I can get a lot done by bringing people together in the Senate.”

Jerome Segal, a philosopher with his own brand of socialism who ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primaries for governor and against Cardin in 2018, is also running for the Senate seat.

