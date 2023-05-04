Embassy tours to check out during Passport DC 2023

What to know about the Around the World Embassy Tour
Because the event is popular, lines are common, especially at some of the bigger, better-known embassies and cultural centers. It pays to plan ahead: Pick a particular neighborhood to explore — maybe around Scott or Sherman circles, or the upper reaches of Massachusetts Avenue — and have an idea of a few embassies you’d like to visit. That way, if you get tired of waiting outside one embassy, you can head to another, preferably smaller, destination nearby. Also, as veteran Around the World-ers will tell you, the embassies clustered around International Drive and International Court in Van Ness are closer together and tend to get less crowded than those along Embassy Row.
For serious explorers, this is a good weekend to skip brunch. Participating embassies and cultural centers are open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and lines get longer as the day goes on. Get an early start if you want to see the most locations.
Another tip: Bring cash. While many embassies offer free samples of food and drink, some have charged in the past. Others have marketplaces with art or textiles for sale. (Related: Grab the first free tote bag you see, because you’ll pick up plenty of tchotchkes throughout the day.)
This event is part of the month-long Passport DC program, and souvenir passports are available from booths near the Dupont Circle and Van Ness Metro stations. Visitors can collect stamps as they visit embassies and cultural centers, though there’s no reward for filling the book.
Embassies to put on your to-do list
While events vary from year to year and embassy to embassy, here are a few activities we’re interested in checking out this year. The Around the World Embassy Tour’s mobile website has a handy map and details about what’s happening throughout the day.
Experience a “Junkanoo” with live music, costumed dancers, and free food and drink at the Embassy of the Bahamas.
Enjoy food and refreshments while watching music and dance performances at the Embassy of Cameroon.
Peruse an exhibition of Ivorian jewelry and textiles, watch music and dance performances, and sample food and drink at the Embassy of the Ivory Coast.
Listen to live music while participating in a rum tasting and posing in a photo booth at the Jamaican Embassy.
Celebrate the Japanese Children’s Day holiday at the Japan Information and Culture Center, with traditional games, haiku writing and a model train exhibit.
Tour the Embassy of Kazakhstan’s museum, visit a yurt and try traditional foods.
Check out an exhibit of talavera pottery from the state of Puebla, listen to live music, watch dance performances, play children’s games, and sample snacks and refreshments at the Mexican Cultural Institute.
Take a beginner Norwegian language class and sample waffles at the Embassy of Norway.
Watch drummers, dancers and cooking demonstrations or try on traditional costumes at the Sri Lankan Embassy.
View Muay Thai kickboxing, learn about traditional Thai massage and find out how to mix the perfect Thai fruit cocktail at the Embassy of Thailand.
Explore an exhibit of works by Ukrainian artists, listen to music and sample traditional cuisine at Ukraine House.