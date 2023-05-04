Embassy tours to check out during Passport DC 2023

What to know about the Around the World Embassy Tour

Because the event is popular, lines are common, especially at some of the bigger, better-known embassies and cultural centers. It pays to plan ahead: Pick a particular neighborhood to explore — maybe around Scott or Sherman circles, or the upper reaches of Massachusetts Avenue — and have an idea of a few embassies you’d like to visit. That way, if you get tired of waiting outside one embassy, you can head to another, preferably smaller, destination nearby. Also, as veteran Around the World-ers will tell you, the embassies clustered around International Drive and International Court in Van Ness are closer together and tend to get less crowded than those along Embassy Row.

For serious explorers, this is a good weekend to skip brunch. Participating embassies and cultural centers are open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and lines get longer as the day goes on. Get an early start if you want to see the most locations.

Another tip: Bring cash. While many embassies offer free samples of food and drink, some have charged in the past. Others have marketplaces with art or textiles for sale. (Related: Grab the first free tote bag you see, because you’ll pick up plenty of tchotchkes throughout the day.)

This event is part of the month-long Passport DC program, and souvenir passports are available from booths near the Dupont Circle and Van Ness Metro stations. Visitors can collect stamps as they visit embassies and cultural centers, though there’s no reward for filling the book.