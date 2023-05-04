The best places to watch the Kentucky Derby in D.C.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Kentucky Derby is called “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” but for most of us, those few minutes the horses are running are a great excuse to spend the day dressed up in big hats or seersucker, sipping mint juleps and snacking on Kentucky hot browns. Reminder: Post time is 6:57 p.m. Here’s a guide to some of the happenings around D.C. on Saturday:

The closest thing Kentucky has to an embassy in D.C. is Adams Morgan’s Jack Rose Dining Saloon, where the shelves are lined with thousands of bottles of rare and collectible bourbons and ryes. While there’s a wait list for the $50-per-head Derby viewing party in the downstairs saloon, the rooftop bar is open to all on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at 3 p.m., for mint juleps, bourbon drinks and passed hors d’oeuvres. The Derby will be shown on a half-dozen screens.

The annual viewing party at Due South includes contests for the best and biggest hats, bourbon tastings, a menu including mini hot browns and ham deviled eggs, Woodford Reserve mint juleps, and raffles for Derby glasses. The party starts at 3 p.m. — no reservations required — and early arrivals receive free bourbon balls. The race will be shown on nine screens in the Yards Park bar and in its “rosé garden.”

Advertisement

Fashion is the order of the day at Barrel, where the best-dressed man and woman win $50 gift cards. Specials begin at 11 a.m., including $9 Old Forester mint juleps and $9 Kentucky hot brown skillets.

If you’d rather spend the day at an actual racetrack, the Derby Experience at Laurel Park might fit the bill. The party, which runs from 4 to 10 p.m., includes live performances by Secret Society and Press Play, DJs, live horse racing from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., and bars pouring mint juleps and black-eyed Susans. Asia of Majic 102.3 is the host. Food must be preordered. General admission tickets are $50; VIP tables and tents are $300 to $400.

American Ice Company is using race day as an excuse to bring back its all-you-can-eat Great American Pig Out: $25 gets access to a whole roast pig, sides including baked beans and macaroni salad, cornbread, and the bar’s signature swachos (nachos covered in queso, jalapeños and optional pork). Add another $25 for unlimited Narragansett drafts. Mint juleps and other cocktails are a la carte. While you indulge, 15 Strings plays live bluegrass on the patio. The cookout runs from 1 to 5 p.m., so it’s more of a pregame for the Derby, but guests are welcome to hang out and watch the race on AmIce’s TVs.

Advertisement

Duke’s Grocery takes its theme from London, but the new branch near Nationals Park is hosting a Kentucky Derby party from 3 to 8 p.m. with $8 cocktails, including juleps, bourbon sours and Kentucky mules. The top three outfits — male or female — win prizes.

Tunes from DJ Chubb E. Swagg and “the most Instagrammable Rose Wall you’ve ever seen” imply that the rooftop Derby party at the Morrow Hotel’s new Upstairs bar will have different vibes than other events around town. While mint juleps are the featured drink at the NoMa gathering, and there are prizes for “best hat” and “best dressed,” you might want to be more creative than conservative. The party runs from noon to 8 p.m., and admission is free, but RSVPs are suggested.

Ballston’s Quincy Hall invites guests to wear seersucker and big hats to its viewing party, where the signature drink is a mint julep slushie. After the race, the bar is hosting an evening of mechanical bull rides to raise money for the Loudoun Therapeutic Riding Foundation, which uses horseback riding to help people with physical and intellectual challenges. If you can’t ride a horse for two minutes on Saturday, spending a few seconds on a bull sounds like the next best thing.

GiftOutline Gift Article