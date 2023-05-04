The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Man found dead in apparent homicide in Maryland apartment after fire

By
May 4, 2023 at 7:17 a.m. EDT
Authorities said they found a man dead inside a Maryland apartment Wednesday after a fire and believe he died in an apparent homicide.

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. at a garden-style apartment in the 6100 block of 42nd Avenue in the Hyattsville area, according to a Twitter message from the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

Hyattsville Police Department said in a Twitter message that the death is a homicide and believed to be isolated.

The case remains under investigation.

