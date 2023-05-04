Man found dead in apparent homicide in Maryland apartment after fire

Authorities said they found a man dead inside a Maryland apartment Wednesday after a fire and believe he died in an apparent homicide.
Apartment Fire, 2:04pm, 6100 Blk 42nd Ave, Hyattsville. PGFD arrived to a 3-story garden apartment w/fire in a kitchen. Fire is out. One adult male located deceased within the fire apartment. The scene remains under investigation.— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) May 3, 2023
Hyattsville Police Department said in a Twitter message that the death is a homicide and believed to be isolated.
The case remains under investigation.