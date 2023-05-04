Md. police seek 3 juveniles after attempted shooting on school bus

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHOTOS: detectives released images of suspects wanted for assault on school bus. Please share and call with info. https://t.co/QVVEJqzlSE pic.twitter.com/Ol4Bmnr15f — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 4, 2023 Police in Maryland said Thursday that they are searching for three people who beat and tried to shoot a boy on a Prince George’s County school bus Monday — a possibly fatal attack thwarted when the gun misfired. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight On Monday about 4:55 p.m., officers responded to the report of an assault on a school bus in Oxon Hill, Prince George’s County police said in a statement Thursday. They found that the bus had just stopped at Iverson Street and Sutler Drive to drop off students when three suspects — believed to be juveniles — boarded a school bus and attacked a juvenile male, according to the statement.

“One of the suspects displayed a handgun and attempted to shoot the victim multiple times but detectives believe the weapon malfunctioned,” the statement said.

Images of the attack posted by police show three people, one armed, on the bus attacking a person. The three assailants wore black hoodies, and their faces were covered.

Police said the victim, whom they did not name, suffered minor injuries, and two adults — a bus driver and a bus aide were not injured. Ammunition was recovered from the bus, according to police.

Police said the motive for the assault is under investigation and asked that anyone with information about the case contact them at 301-749-5064.

Meghan N. Gebreselassie, a spokesperson for Prince George’s County Public Schools, said in an email that the school district would work with law enforcement to “ensure safety for all members of the PGCPS community.”

“We are horrified by this incident and grateful that no lives were lost,” she said. “Our highest priority is keeping students, staff and families safe inside ... classrooms, on school grounds and school buses.”

