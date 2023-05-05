12-year-old charged in 9 separate D.C. carjackings, robberies, assaults

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

A 12-year-old boy has been charged in nine separate carjackings, robberies and assaults over five weeks in Southeast Washington, police said Friday. The majority of the attacks occurred in April, which, according to police data, saw the highest number of carjackings of any month in the last five years. Police said they arrested the youth Thursday.

The Washington Post generally does not name those charged with crimes as juveniles.

Crimes involving youths as young as 12 are rare but not unheard of. Last month, D.C. police arrested a 12- and 14-year-old in connection with multiple robberies in Northwest Washington.

The carjackings, robberies and assaults occurred between March 21 and April 29 and were concentrated in the Anacostia area, police said. Most incidents were after school hours, largely between 5 p.m. and midnight, though one robbery occurred just before 2:15 p.m. on a Tuesday. Police reports show that the 12-year-old acted alongside at least one other person in every incident.

In most of the carjackings, the suspects wielded guns, though no shots were fired, and in some cases it was unclear whether the 12-year-old or another person held the weapon.

In one incident in March outside of Martha’s Table in Southeast, the youth forced a woman from her car and pushed her to the ground in an attempt to take her purse and keys, according to a police report. A few weeks later, police said in a report that the youth, wearing a full face covering, brandished a handgun, demanded a victim’s keys and phone, and drove off in his red Toyota Highlander. The victim’s 10-year-old cat was still in the car.

Police said Friday that the cat, named Milly, had not been found.

Carjackings in the District have soared over the past few years. As of Friday, there had been 244 carjacking offenses in Washington this year. That is a 39 percent increase from the same time in 2022, a year when the number of carjackings tripled from the year prior. Almost 75 percent of this year’s offenses involved firearms, according to the police data.

Police have blamed juveniles for many of the offenses. They point to data from a carjacking task force made up of D.C. police, FBI officials and police in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, among others. That data shows that 100 of the 149 people arrested last year were youths.

Defense attorneys and others, however, have said that arrest data is not an accurate indication of who has committed the majority of carjackings because juveniles are often easier to catch and charge.

So far this year, police have closed 46 of 244 carjacking cases — a 48 percent drop in overall arrests year-to-date and a 56 decrease in arrests of juveniles.

When federal lawmakers on Capitol Hill took aim at an effort by the D.C. Council to overhaul the city’s criminal code, they zeroed in on a provision that would have lowered the statutory maximum penalties for carjackings, arguing the measure was unwise when D.C. was struggling with that crime. Congress ultimately voted to overturn the code overhaul, marking the first time the federal body had blocked local legislation in more than 30 years.

Members of the D.C. Council argued that the revised code would have brought statutory maximums more in line with sentences judges were actually doling out. A youth charged as a juvenile also would not face the same penalties as adults; at worst, they would be made to be in the custody of youth services officials until they turned 21.

Jawanna Hardy, whose nonprofit Guns Down Friday works to reduce gun violence, said she showed up at a community event late last month to find three teenagers she knew with ankle monitors. They told her they had been charged with carjacking, she said, and then asked her to sign a piece of paper saying they had completed 30 hours of community service.

It was a Sunday, she said, and they needed the hours done by Tuesday. She said she refused their request, frustrated that they appeared to be taking their punishment too lightly.

“It’s like no, you’re out here stealing cars. You have to do your time, this isn’t a joke,” Hardy said. “People are wanting harsher charges for these children.”

