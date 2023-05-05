A guide to the 2023 Arlington Democratic primary election

The candidates who win the primary will gain a big advantage in a Northern Virginia suburb that has long leaned heavily blue. Since 2004, just one person — an independent — has won a local race here without the party’s endorsement.
Below is information on the candidates and when and how to vote.
What races are on the ballot?
The most competitive race is taking place in the Democratic primary for county board, where six candidates are competing for two empty seats in the first election in Virginia to be decided via ranked-choice voting. Neither Chair Christian Dorsey (D) nor board member Katie Cristol (D) is running for reelection.
There are also contested primaries for a new district in the state House of Delegates, sheriff and commonwealth’s attorney, a top prosecutor that is shared with the city of Falls Church.
Other elected offices — including clerk of the court, county treasurer and commissioner of revenue, as well as most other statehouse races — have just one Democratic candidate and will not appear on ballots until the fall.
How do I register to vote?
Virginia has open primaries, which means that you don’t need to be registered with a party to cast your ballot. But you do need to be registered to vote with an up-to-date address no later than May 30 to avoid casting a provisional ballot. You can check your registration status or register to vote here.
Where and when can I vote?
Early voting kicks off May 5 and runs through June 17. All registered voters can vote at any one of three locations.
Election Day is June 20. If you are voting then, you must vote at your assigned polling place, which you can look up here. Anyone already in line at 7 p.m. is allowed to vote.
Virginia law requires all voters to provide ID at the polls, such as a passport, driver’s license or student ID. Voters without an acceptable form of ID will need to sign a statement affirming their identity or cast a provisional ballot.
Registered voters can also request a mail ballot anytime before 5 p.m. June 9 here. All absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by the local registrar’s office by noon on the following Friday will be counted.
How will ranked-choice voting work in the primary?
The election for county board will choose two winners of the primary using ranked-choice voting. Voters will be able to select up to three candidates and rank them in their order of preference.
You may be familiar with ranked-choice voting already (if not, here’s a primer). But because two seats are open, votes in this race will be counted a little differently than in other contests. Here’s how:
- To start, all first-choice votes are counted.
- Any candidate that receives more than 33.3 percent of the votes wins the nomination. Ballots for this candidate are transferred to the voter’s next choice.
- The candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and ballots for that candidate are also transferred to the voter’s next choice.
- Votes are retabulated and counted again.
- Steps No. 2 to 4 repeat until two candidates have enough votes to win. (This process might take up to five rounds of counting, as demonstrated by this interactive tool.)
What this means for your ballot: If your first choice candidate is eliminated — or if they secure a winning spot before anyone else — your vote is transferred to your second choice candidate. If your second choice candidate is eliminated, your vote moves onto your third choice.
In short, there is no benefit to ranking just one or two candidates and leaving some spaces empty, Arlington elections Director Gretchen Reinemeyer said. Your vote will in fact go further if you rank three candidates on the ballot instead of just one or two. You also should not rank one candidate multiple times.
Who’s running for county board?
Six candidates are vying for two spots on the Democratic ticket in a race that has centered on questions of housing density. The nominees will face at least one independent candidate in November in a general election race for two seats.
The Arlington County Board has five members who are elected at-large and serve staggered four-year terms. They vote among themselves to choose a chair and vice-chair each January.
Maureen Coffey, 27, is a child policy and family policy researcher at the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think tank. She says she would represent renters, labor groups and young people on the board, focusing on economic stability as the county gets more expensive. Coffey grew up in Manassas and has lived in Arlington for four years, currently in Clarendon.
- Community experience: Former president of the Virginia Young Democrats; delegate and former board member in the Arlington Civic Federation; member of the Clarendon-Courthouse Civic Association.
- Major endorsements: County board member Matt de Ferranti (D); county board member Takis Karantonis (D); Northern Virginia Labor Federation (AFL-CIO); Northern Virginia Realtors Association; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 26; Mid-Atlantic Pipe Trades Association; Run for Something; Sierra Club; YIMBYs of Northern Virginia.
- Top-three policy priorities: Providing a one-stop-shop of resources and information for renters; loosening zoning rules for and potentially subsidizing child-care facilities; reexamining public engagement process to include randomly selected focus groups.
Susan R. Cunningham, 49, is a consultant and the interim executive director of a nonprofit, Arlington Thrive. She has emphasized her lengthy résumé as a “problem-solver-in chief,” including work in global sustainable design, school reform in D.C., and in public sector analytics at McKinsey & Company. She previously ran as an independent in a 2020 special election for the county board. An Arlington resident since 1997, she lives in Donaldson Run with her husband and has two school-age children.
- Community experience: Former interim CEO of affordable housing developer AHC, chair of Building Level Planning Committee for Dorothy Hamm Middle School, co-chair of Stratford Historic Site Interpretation Committee.
- Major endorsements: Declined to name specific organizations or individuals, saying: “Our campaign is most grateful to have personal endorsements from community members across the county.”
- Top policy priorities: Boosting after-hours and out-of-school programming for youths; revisiting zoning rules for lot coverage; sharpening priorities for community benefits to receive from developers in the site plan review process.
Jonathan Dromgoole, 28, is a political strategist who pushes for LGBTQ+ appointments for the Biden administration at the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute. He said he wants to rely on a behind-the-scenes record in politics and bring his experiences as a gay man, renter and Mexican immigrant to the board. An Arlington resident since 2016, he lives in Ballston with his husband.
- Community experience: President of the Democratic Latino Organization of Virginia, appointed member of the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, former board member of the North Rosslyn Civic Association.
- Major endorsements: LGBTQ+ Victory Fund; Latino Victory Fund; Run for Something; Del. Elizabeth Guzman (D-Prince William); Alexandria City Council member Canek Aguirre (D); Herndon Town Council member Cesar del Aguila; former Manassas City Council member David Farajollahi.
- Top policy priorities: Pushing housing developers to reserve 10 percent of units for renters making 30 percent of the area median income or less; incentivizing smaller retail spaces; more staff and equipment for electric buses and charging stations.
Natalie Roy, 65, is a Realtor who said she wants to rely on her professional experience, including leading several environmental organizations, to lead on climate issues and negotiate with real estate developers. She has emphasized her opposition to a recent effort to boost housing density, even though she said it would probably financially benefit her. An Arlington resident for the past 32 years, she lives in Lyon Park with her husband and has three grown children.
- Community experience: Former president of Lyon Park Civic Association; part of a group of residents sued for protesting a gun store in her neighborhood; 17 years as Yorktown High School varsity tennis coach.
- Major endorsements: Arlington County Board Vice-Chair Libby Garvey (D); former county board member John Vihstadt (I); former Arlington School Board members Nancy Van Doren and Abby Raphael.
- Top policy priorities: Reducing carbon emissions; pushing for developers to contribute more money to the county’s revolving affordable housing loan fund; converting vacant commercial space into apartments.
Julius D. “JD” Spain Sr., 50, is a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant who has pointed to his work leading the Arlington NAACP, including his advocacy to scrap the county’s former logo. A Marine Corps veteran, he said he wants to reflect the county’s diversity and focus on mental health issues. Spain mounted an unsuccessful primary challenge for state House in 2019. He moved to Arlington in 2009, lives in Penrose with his wife and has three grown children.
- Community experience: Former president of Arlington NAACP, former appointed member of county’s civil service commission; leader of Arlington Masonic Lodge No. 58.
- Major endorsements: Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA); International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW Local 26); Mid-Atlantic Pipe Trades Association; Moms Demand Action; Northern Virginia Labor Federation (AFL-CIO); Sierra Club; VoteVets; American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME); YIMBYs of NOVA; Northern Virginia Realtors Association; State Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington); Arlington County Board member Takis Karantonis (D); Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti (D); Arlington Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti (D).
- Top policy priorities: Adding more licensed clinical health workers to county staff; charting a path to boost homeownership, including through a community land trust; studying environmental impacts of board policies.
Tony Weaver, 34, is an entrepreneur who owns a small lighting design and installation business. He has emphasized fiscal issues, especially addressing the county’s record-high vacancy rate for commercial office spaces, and said he also wants to focus on serving Arlington’s lowest-income residents. He has lived in Arlington for nine years and currently lives in Shirlington.
- Community experience: Former president of the Arlington Rotary Club; appointed member of the county’s fiscal affairs advisory commission; board member for the Arlington Committee of 100.
- Major endorsements: Northern Virginia Association of Realtors.
- Top-three policy priorities: Expanding allowable uses for office space; overhauling zoning ordinance to move away from a prescriptive approach; pushing nonprofit developers to convert existing office space to residential, especially affordable housing.
How do county board candidates stand on the issues?
Local governments in Virginia are limited by something called the Dillon Rule, which means they only have power over areas granted to them by the General Assembly in Richmond. Most of the Arlington County Board’s work deals with reviewing rules and plans for new developments as well as a county budget.
With that in mind, we’ve asked the six candidates yes-or-no questions about hot-button issues that have divided current board members or drawn some disagreement from residents in Arlington or other parts of Northern Virginia.
All six agreed that the county should continue offering to purchase some flood-prone homes and should not bring school resource officers back to local public schools. And while The Washington Post asked all six candidates who they would be ranking besides himself, just one of them answered that question directly: Dromgoole said he will also be voting for Coffey and Spain.
Missing middle: Residents and civic groups spent the past year debating a proposal that effectively eliminates single-family-only zoning in Arlington. The county board unanimously approved that plan in March, though some residents are suing to block it. Would you have voted for the final missing middle proposal?
- Yes: Coffey, Dromgoole, Spain, Weaver
- No: Cunningham, Roy
More density: The plan allows for the construction of buildings with up to four — and in most cases six — units in neighborhoods long set aside for single-family houses. County lawmakers scrapped earlier drafts to allow buildings with up to eight units. Should Arlington go further and make it easier to build these “eight-plexes” in single-family-only neighborhoods?
- Yes: Spain
- No: Coffey, Cunningham, Dromgoole, Roy, Weaver
Office vacancies: A record-high 22.1 percent of office space in Arlington is empty, a troubling figure that is creating a crunch for the county’s finances. In the D.C. area and elsewhere, some have floated turning empty offices into apartments. Others say that method is easier said than done. Are these office-to-residential conversions the single best way to deal with the commercial vacancy rate?
- Yes: Weaver
- No: Coffey, Cunningham, Dromgoole, Roy, Spain
Board salaries: Arlington board members gave themselves pay raises totaling $32,000 over the past two years. That increase was meant to make the job open to a wider range of people and bring their salaries in line with the county’s median incomes. But a similar pay hike in Fairfax County in recent months was met with some pushback. Do salaries for Arlington board members need to be further increased?
- Yes: Cunningham, Dromgoole
- No: Coffey, Roy, Spain, Weaver
Police salaries: Arlington’s police department has struggled to attract and keep police officers, and in the past two years has given them pay bumps of 6.5 and then 10 percent, in part thanks to new rules about collective bargaining for public employees. But the county’s budget is also being stretched. Should the county board continue increasing police salaries?
- Yes: Coffey, Cunningham, Dromgoole, Roy, Spain
- No: Weaver
When will we know the results of the county board race?
If the race is tight — which is likely — it could take as long as a week before we know which two candidates won the primary, said Reinemeyer, Arlington’s elections director.
As of last year, Virginia accepts mail-in and provisional ballots until noon three days after the election. Tabulation or counting for the first round of ranked-choice voting cannot be completed until all those ballots have been processed.
“In a close election, it’s too close to call until all the ballots are in,” Reinemeyer said. “We’ve never done this before, so there’s so many unknowns.”
County elections staff will report results for the first round of voting as usual on election night. It is certainly possible that one candidate — and perhaps two — will cross the 33.3 percent threshold with wide margins on Tuesday night itself, which means the mail-in and provisional ballots will not make a difference.
But with six candidates in the race and no incumbent, there’s a good chance Arlington will have to wait a little longer.
Who’s running for commonwealth’s attorney?
Two candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for commonwealth’s attorney in Arlington and Falls Church, a top prosecutor who serves a four-year term. No other candidates have come forward for the general election.
The race features an intraparty challenge to a first-term prosecutor from one of her former deputies, highlighting clashes on the incumbent’s criminal justice agenda, her management style, staff departures and whether crime has increased in Arlington.
Parisa Dehghani-Tafti is seeking her second term as commonwealth’s attorney. A former public defender, she has emphasized her experience in defending and prosecuting people as well as an overhaul of her office in pushing the justice system to reduce incarceration and focus on rehabilitation.
Under her tenure, she notes, prosecutors stopped asking for cash bail, helped create a mental health docket and established a restorative justice program and a conviction review unit while increasing trial conviction rates. Since she took office, prosecutors in her office have stopped certifying juveniles to be tried as adults.
Dehghani-Tafti, who emigrated from Iran as a child, has been in Arlington for 15 years, where she lives with her husband and two school-age children.
- Relevant experience: Former public defender, innocence protection attorney, and law professor at Georgetown University Law Center and George Washington University School of Law.
- Major endorsements: Rep. Don Beyer (D); state Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington); Dels. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington), Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington) and Marcus Simon (D-Fairfax); Arlington County Board members Matt de Ferranti (D) and Takis Karantonis (D); Clerk of the Circuit Court Paul Ferguson (D); Commissioner of the Revenue Ingrid Morroy (D).
- Top policy priorities: Addressing gun violence, including by advocating for an assault weapons ban and implementing a gun buyback program; empowering victims and survivors, including by expanding the office’s restorative justice program and creating a victim restitution fund; collecting and analyzing more data to further examine racial disparities.
Joshua Katcher is a former deputy commonwealth’s attorney in Arlington who has emphasized his boots-on-the-ground experience in the office as he calls for more training for younger prosecutors.
He claims that public safety has declined since Dehghani-Tafti took office and that many prosecutors have resigned. Katcher also said he wants to improve cooperation with the Arlington County Police Department, particularly to prepare witnesses for hearings, get input from officers and explain case outcomes.
Katcher grew up in Fairfax County and moved 12 years ago to Arlington, where he lives with his wife and two children.
- Relevant experience: 11 years in the Arlington commonwealth’s attorney office; former president of Arlington County Bar Association; elected to the Virginia State Bar Council.
- Major endorsements: Symone Walker, former co-chair of the NAACP Education Committee; Janeth Valenzuela, co-founder of ASHPA (Arlington Schools Hispanic Parents Association); Abby Raphael, former Arlington School Board member and former assistant commonwealth’s attorney; former Arlington School Board member Barbara Kanninen.
- Top-three policy priorities: Rebuilding the office with experienced, reform-oriented prosecutors who can be on the line and train junior lawyers; engaging with the PTAs to hear from parents about what is going on in their schools; putting himself in the regular rotation in the juvenile and domestic relations court.
Who’s running for sheriff?
Longtime Arlington sheriff Beth Arthur retired last year, creating an opening for the first time in a job that oversees the county jail and a staff of 160 sworn deputies. Under Arthur’s tenure, seven men died in the jail over a period of seven years.
That record has been raised repeatedly as her successor and acting sheriff faces two other candidates in the Democratic primary. There are no other candidates in the general election so far.
James Herring is a corporal at the Arlington Police Department who has emphasized his on-the-street law enforcement experience as a police officer in D.C.'s Anacostia neighborhood and his outsider perspective, saying he is the only candidate who did not build his career in a system that needs to change.
He highlighted recent deaths in the Arlington jail and said the sheriff’s office has suffered from a lack of discipline. He also claims that the acting sheriff was effectively “handed the job” because of the timing of Arthur’s retirement.
Herring has lived in Arlington since he was a child, attended local public schools and lives in South Arlington with his wife.
- Relevant experience: Former D.C. police officer, including time as a field training officer; veteran Army infantry officer in the Virginia National Guard; rowing coach at Washington-Liberty High School.
- Major endorsements: “I have made a point of seeking endorsements, not from other politicians or political groups, but rather the small local businesses that our community knows and trusts,” including the Italian Store, Arrowine & Cheese and Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant.
- Top policy priorities: Increasing the visibility and transparency of the sheriff’s office; lowering the recidivism rate by connecting people in custody with mental health, medical and housing services, including hiring a doctor to oversee the jail’s medical program; increasing collaboration with other law enforcement and government agencies in the D.C. metro area.
Jose Quiroz, who took over as the county’s acting sheriff in January, is seeking a full term. He has emphasized his relationships with other county leaders, his staff and local nonprofits that partner with the jail and says he wants to increase the office’s diversity and bring “community-based solutions” to improve safety in the facility.
He highlighted his work to help inmates struggling with substance abuse withdrawal, create a new public information officer role, implement de-escalation and implicit bias training and implementing drug screening for people committed to the jail. He also said all personal mail for inmates now goes through a third party to block contraband.
Quiroz grew up in Arlington, attended local schools and lives in the county with his wife and two children.
- Relevant experience: 21 years of experience in the Arlington Sheriff’s Office.
- Major endorsements: State Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington), State Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington), former sheriff Beth Arthur.
- Top-three policy priorities: Creating a safe and progressive jail system focused on rehabilitation, including biometric sensors to recognize medical crises, in-house medical services, free phone calls for inmates and a volunteer program for the jail; engaging with the community, including by creating a data dashboard and a monthly newsletter; creating an internal diversity, equity and inclusion unit and building a diverse recruitment network.
Wanda Younger, the former director of pretrial services in the Arlington sheriff’s office, has emphasized her three decades of work there, including time as deputy sheriff and leader of the training section. She says she would bring a track record of community involvement, compassion for detainees and a passion for staff development and highlighted that the Arlington jail has experienced recent incidents involving drug smuggling.
An Arlington resident for three decades, Younger lives in the Douglas Park neighborhood with her husband.
- Relevant experience: 31 years in the Arlington sheriff’s office, including 16 years in leadership positions; executive committee member of the Arlington NAACP; former delegate in the Arlington Civic Federation.
- Major endorsements: Former Arlington police officer Henry Gates Jr., bank executive Michelle McLin, and DHS/FPS area commander Vincent Thomas.
- Top-three policy priorities: Reducing a trust deficit with the community through a community advisory committee and youth mentorship; focusing on a resilient workforce, including a merit-based promotion system, wellness initiatives for staff and enhanced hiring and retention initiatives; trauma-informed jail management practices, such as hiring a full-time physician and psychiatrist, enhanced reentry programs and workforce development services.
Who’s running in other races?
State Senate: Most of Arlington falls in Senate District 40, where incumbent state Sen. Barbara Favola is facing a primary contest against attorney James DeVita as she seeks her fourth term in office. Residents of Crystal City, Pentagon City and Aurora Highlands fall in the Alexandria-based Senate District 39, where there is no primary race.
House of Delegates: Arlington’s only contested primary for the state House of Delegates is in the new House District 2, a heavily urban swath of the county that includes most of the Rosslyn-Ballston corridor as well as Crystal City and Pentagon City. Adele McClure, the executive director of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, has dominated in endorsements and fundraising against Kevin Saucedo-Broach, the former chief of staff to Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington).
Neither Lopez nor Del. Patrick Hope (D), who represent the rest of South and North Arlington, respectively, faces a primary challenger.
Salvador Rizzo contributed to this report.