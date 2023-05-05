A guide to the 2023 Arlington Democratic primary election

Two candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for commonwealth’s attorney in Arlington and Falls Church, a top prosecutor who serves a four-year term. No other candidates have come forward for the general election.

The race features an intraparty challenge to a first-term prosecutor from one of her former deputies, highlighting clashes on the incumbent’s criminal justice agenda, her management style, staff departures and whether crime has increased in Arlington.

Parisa Dehghani-Tafti is seeking her second term as commonwealth’s attorney. A former public defender, she has emphasized her experience in defending and prosecuting people as well as an overhaul of her office in pushing the justice system to reduce incarceration and focus on rehabilitation.

Under her tenure, she notes, prosecutors stopped asking for cash bail, helped create a mental health docket and established a restorative justice program and a conviction review unit while increasing trial conviction rates. Since she took office, prosecutors in her office have stopped certifying juveniles to be tried as adults.

Dehghani-Tafti, who emigrated from Iran as a child, has been in Arlington for 15 years, where she lives with her husband and two school-age children.