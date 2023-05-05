D.C. Housing Authority official drafted op-ed for landlord group

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The ghostwritten draft came as the Housing Authority was navigating how to appropriately pay landlords for renting apartments to low-income voucher holders. Days earlier, Donald had guided the agency’s board to make a decision that gratified landlords pushing to prevent lower payments.

The draft op-ed praised the board’s decision, derided its critics, and lauded Donald’s leadership, emails show. Dean Hunter, who received the draft, said in an interview that he rejected most of the language as too flattering to the agency but submitted a heavily revised version to the Washington City Paper. The paper, which doesn’t run op-eds, did not publish it.

Advertisement

The emails, obtained by The Washington Post through a Freedom of Information Act request, show Donald allying herself with landlords on a public relations strategy as she dealt with an issue with much at stake for voucher holders and taxpayers.

Donald declined to be interviewed last week about the op-ed, saying in an email that she was focused on big problems facing the Housing Authority, rather than “looking back at non-consequential issues.” This week, the agency announced that she plans to step down soon, leaving before her contract is set to expire this fall. Her attempt to spur the op-ed exemplifies her hands-on and at times combative approach during nearly two years atop the agency in trying to manage perceptions of its performance.

Advertisement

“The truth is,” said the agency’s draft of the op-ed, “the DC Housing Authority is a residents first agency that serves their mission of providing affordable housing …”

Hunter, who runs a landlord advocacy group called the Small Multifamily Owners Association, said in an interview that he saw nothing wrong with Lewis providing him the op-ed’s first draft. The final version included some of the draft’s lines but discarded others. “She wrote a complete fluff piece, and I wrote what was consistent with everything I’ve always said publicly at public hearings and in my previous writings,” Hunter said. He said the practice of government coordination on messaging with advocacy groups is common, and he likened receiving the draft op-ed to including information from Housing Authority press releases in his association’s newsletters.

Brittany Ruffin, a lawyer at the Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless, said those who advocate for the Housing Authority’s residents will not be surprised to learn of Donald’s public relations coordination with landlords. “That’s who she sees as the group that she has to be responsive to, and the group that she has aligned the agency with,” Ruffin said.

Advertisement

“The question should be how are their policies making life better for their residents?” Ruffin said. But on most issues, she said, “it doesn’t seem like that is their major consideration.”

Controversy over how much the Housing Authority pays landlords on behalf of voucher holders has built in recent years. Donald’s predecessor, Tyrone Garrett, recognized in 2021 that the agency was overpaying for many apartments because it failed to check market rates, and he pledged to fix it. But that year he was pushed out and the agency’s board, the majority of whom were appointed by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), chose Donald to replace him. For a time, it appeared Donald might correct the problem, but she hasn’t.

Paying above-market rates means fewer people are helped by the troubled housing authority, and tenant associations say the infusion of inflated rents puts upward pressure on the market, making housing less affordable for people who don’t hold vouchers.

Advertisement

On Sept. 14, the board approved a recommendation from Donald to raise the citywide voucher rent payment ceiling. The meeting was chaotic, and at one point the board’s chair instructed Donald to stop answering questions from then board member Bill Slover, who opposed the move and had repeatedly urged the agency to ensure it paid only market rates.

Two weeks later, the Washington City Paper wrote an article about the meeting, headlined “Dysfunction and Internal Turmoil Reign As DCHA Increases Rent Ceiling.” Donald’s request to huddle with Hunter and three landlords came two days afterward.

Hunter, a Maryland real estate agent, created the Small Multifamily Owners Association three years ago and bills it as the area’s leading trade group for small landlords. He said he runs the group mostly on his own, calling it “a one-man operation.” The group’s newsletters sometimes include a box with the question, “Want To Sell A Rental Property?” which links to Hunter’s business website.

Advertisement

The three others Donald invited to the meeting were landlords Craig London, Lee Simon and Justin Connor. London and Simon said they couldn’t remember details about it. Connor asked for written questions, but did not answer them.

During the online meeting, Hunter said, Donald “expressed concern about adverse media reports and statements by activists” about the board decision. “She said that [housing] providers should speak out,” Hunter said. He said he volunteered to author an op-ed and asked that the Housing Authority draft some material.

Lewis and Hunter spoke briefly that afternoon, the emails show. That evening, she emailed Hunter the draft, saying she’d left room for him “to add your voice, your position and information about your constituents throughout the body.”

Lewis did not return messages requesting comment.

The draft took aim at critics of the Housing Authority’s approach to the voucher payments, saying that “there has been a multitude of incorrect and misinformation.” It characterized assertions that many landlords received above-market rates as “simply not the truth.”

Advertisement

“The truth is,” the draft said, “under Executive Director Brenda Donald, DCHA initiated stakeholder engagement work group sessions to ensure relevant voices were an integral part of the recommendation and decision-making process.”

Donald, who was copied on the emailed draft, replied to Lewis minutes later: “Thank you, Sheila, for turning this around so quickly! This is great.”

Within days, the Housing Authority received a report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that concluded the agency fails to provide “decent, safe, and sanitary” housing for its residents in violation of federal requirements. Among 82 findings was one that backed critics’ assertions that the Housing Authority failed to check lease payments against market rates.

In February, The Post published an investigation that found that the Housing Authority overpays landlords by millions of dollars every year. Hunter, who has publicly criticized The Post’s analysis alongside some landlords, said market-rate-rent estimates that The Post’s analysis relied on were too low. The Post used neighborhood market median estimates created by Novogradac & Co., a national accounting firm DCHA hired last year. Donald has said she believes the estimates to be accurate. Some tenant association representatives say they are too high.

Slover, the former board member who for years urged the agency to correct its voucher payment system, said Donald’s attempt to coordinate the op-ed with landlords validates what he and others have long felt — that “the current leadership — their customer, their client, their obligation, leans toward landlords and away from tenants.”

GiftOutline Gift Article