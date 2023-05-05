Number of D.C. homeless increased by nearly 12 percent

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Washington has increased by 11.6 percent over the last year, including a significant uptick in individuals living on the streets for the first time. The 2023 increase, determined by the annual Point-in-Count (PIT) held in January and released publicly this week, saw rises in both the numbers of individuals and families struggling without permanent housing, according to the D.C. Department of Human Services. This year’s homeless census tallied 4,922 homeless individuals in the District, up from 2022′s 4,410.

The new figures also represent a stark turnaround from recent years, which saw consecutive drops in the District’s homeless population. DHS maintains that the recent figures reflect national economic pressures such as inflation and the end of pandemic-era programs and protections.

Advertisement

The increase also represent a “clear call to action” for the city and providers, DHS Director Laura Green Zeilinger said in a news release.

“We have an opportunity to improve our response when single adults first touch the homeless services system,” Zeilinger said. “We are making investments in outreach, prevention and diversion services, shelter renovations and supportive services, while maintaining investments in the housing assistance people need to exit homelessness.”

Required by law by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the annual PIT numbers create a snapshot of a region’s homeless population on a single night each January.

The figures — a combination of surveys conducted on the streets by volunteers and a head count of emergency shelter residents — help policymakers determine the resources needed to address the issue properly.

Advertisement

In recent years, however, questions have arisen as to the PIT figures’ accuracy, and cities such have Seattle have begun experimenting with new ways to determine their homeless population.

DHS noted a large increase in the number of homeless individuals living on the street and not in emergency shelters or transitional housing: 821 individuals were unsheltered in the 2023 count, while the census found 690 in 2022.

Homelessness has been a flash-point issue in the District in recent years. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) took office in 2015 at a time when the city tallied nearly 8,000 individuals living on the street or in emergency shelters.

Vowing to end homelessness, the mayor introduced initiatives to house the District’s homeless population. Under Bowser, the city built new shelters for families across the city and closed the problem-ridden D.C. General family shelter in the wake of the disappearance of 8-year-old Relisha Rudd.

Advertisement

Following the spread of tent encampments during the pandemic, Bowser launched sweeps in 2021. Some were part of a pilot program aimed at fast-tracking homeless individuals into housing.

However, the District has had trouble placing most of the people cleared from an encampment at McPherson Square in February. City officials have cited a shortage of case workers who could help connect the District’s homeless with housing and services.

According DHS, another trend that the 2023 PIT data also highlighted was the number of people in the District experiencing homelessness for the first time. Typically, between 20 and 30 percent of the individuals tallied in the homeless census are experiencing homelessness for the first time. In 2023, nearly 50 percent of the individuals counted were new to homelessness, the agency said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article