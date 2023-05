Police said they were called to a hotel in the area of the 2000 block of Somerville Road after a shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m. A male shot a male and then a female, and then himself, apparently in a parking lot, the police said.

None of those involved was identified, but a county police spokeswoman said the gunfire came during “a targeted" incident. She said no threat to the public existed.

One person shot and killed two others, and then himself in the Annapolis area of Anne Arundel County, the county police said.

The female victim and the assailant were found in the lot, the police said. They died at the scene. The male who had been shot went to a store where help was summoned to call for help, but later died, police said.