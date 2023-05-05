Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Recently, I obtained a post card I would like to know more about. It shows Porpoise Land, on K Street NW. Washington seems like an odd location for such a place, no? What happened to Porpoise Land? — Michael Sarisohn, Germantown Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “Porpoise” and “land” don’t really go together, do they? A set of concrete pools a few blocks off North Capitol Street does not seem the most salubrious home for them.

But when it came to animals, the 1960s were a different time. You basically couldn’t have a children’s TV show back then unless it featured a chimpanzee dressed in a tuxedo.

Porpoise Land opened on the north side of K Street NW between Fourth and Fifth on March 31, 1968, and appears to have existed for just two years. It was overseen by a dolphin trainer named Don Klute, who fell into the dolphin biz while working as a stuntman in Florida. He’d been filming a TV western across the street from a dolphin show.

“I spent all my spare time there and finally talked them into giving me a job,” Klute told a reporter from the Evening Star in 1969.

At Porpoise Land, Klute and his wife, Marion, presented five 45-minute shows a day — six a day on weekends — with two bottlenose dolphins: Skipper and Dolly. The dolphins — not porpoises; that’s a different species — jumped through hoops, “danced” in hula skirts and tossed basketballs into nets.

Advertisement

Other attractions included a trained seal named Sharkey, a dancing chicken and a piano-playing duck. Tickets were $1.25 for adults, 75 cents for children. There was grandstand seating for 800.

The Klutes may have been the District show’s human faces, but the magnate behind the operation was Ralph Quinlan, a self-made millionaire with an only-in-America backstory. By 1968, his Quinlan Marine Attractions was supplying dozens of trained dolphins — all of them named Dolly or Skipper — to venues around the country, from the Portland (Ore.) Zoo to Six Flags Over Texas.

Quinlan was born Ralph Isaac in North Carolina. When he was 15, he ran away to New York City, said his son Steven Quinlan. There, he painted car fenders, saved his money and honed his roller-skating skills, entering show business as a professional roller-skater.

Quinlan got into animals when he and this then-wife added a chimp named Zippy to their circus-style act. (Zippy would go on to be cast as Cheeta in at least one Tarzan movie.)

Advertisement

A chimp was fine, but dolphins, Quinlan reasoned, were better. His son said that when Ralph was in the Navy in World War II, he was blown from a ship and spent two days in the sea awaiting rescue. A trio of dolphins kept him company the whole time.

In 1962, Quinlan decided to train dolphins for marine shows, using wild dolphins caught off the coast of Florida. A few years later, Quinlan purchased 100 acres in Lincolnton, N.C., near Charlotte and built what Steven said was the first inland water park. There he trained dolphins and dolphin trainers, dispatching them to amusement parks across the country.

“He taught SeaWorld how to do it,” Steven said.

Washington’s Porpoise Land lasted only two years. It couldn’t have helped that riots that followed the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. rocked the city less than a week after the attraction opened.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, public sentiment and laws were changing. Captive dolphins in urban pools struck some people as sad. In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon signed the Marine Mammal Protection Act, offering some safeguards to wild creatures.

Quinlan called critics of his shows “humaniacs.” In 1976, he groused to a reporter from Charlotte magazine: “They say we punish the dolphins, beat them and stuff like that. Hell, if you ever beat a dolphin, even once, he’d retreat to a corner and starve himself to death. Damn it, a dolphin is a born showman. He thrives on performing. That’s why dolphin acts are the most popular animal act in the whole world. People recognize the dolphin’s joy in performing.”

That’s not how people at the National Aquarium in Baltimore think of them today.

“I’ll say the animals in our care are not performers,” said Stephanie Allard, the aquarium’s senior vice president and chief animal welfare officer. “We are entrusted with their well-being. We put their needs first. Programs like what apparently took place at that time, those are primarily about human entertainment.”

Advertisement

There are no dolphin shows at the National Aquarium, Allard said. Rather, visitors can observe aquarium training staff interacting with its six bottlenose dolphins.

“That might be the trainer asking the dolphin to do things like open its mouth to check its teeth,” Allard said. “It may be asking it to move from one place to another to make sure it’s swimming properly.”

Animals like Zippy, Skipper and Dolly allowed the entrepreneurial Quinlan to branch out into other businesses. He owned a fleet of aircraft that ran cargo for FedEx, and he founded a commuter airline, Sunbird.

In 1983, Ralph Quinlan, the dolphin king, sold his 40 dolphins. Half went to SeaWorld and half to Busch Gardens. Quinlan died in 2004. The property where his dolphins were trained is now a residential housing development called Quinlan Estates. It is far from the sea, but its logo is a dolphin.

GiftOutline Gift Article