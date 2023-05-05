Prince William County’s 2023 primary elections: A voter’s guide to key races

Before voters began casting ballots for their choices, we asked all candidates in contested primary races to respond to questions about their positions. Their responses have been edited for content, length and clarity.
What local races are on the ballot?
Both Democratic and Republican primary election voters will choose nominees for chair of the board of supervisors. Democrats will select candidates for supervisor in the Neabsco and Potomac districts.
How do I register to vote?
Virginia has open primaries, which means that you don’t need to be registered with a specific party to cast your ballot. But you do need to be registered to vote with an up-to-date address no later than May 30 to avoid casting a provisional ballot. You can check your registration status or register to vote here.
Where and when can I vote?
Early voting kicks off on May 5 and runs through June 17. All registered voters can vote at any one of Prince William County’s early voting locations.
Registered voters can also request a mail ballot anytime before June 9 on 5 p.m. at this link. All absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by the local registrars office by noon on the following Friday will be counted.
Election Day is Tuesday, June 20. On Election Day, you must vote at your assigned polling place, which you can look up here. Anyone already in line at 7 p.m. is allowed to vote.
Virginia law requires all voters to provide ID at the polls, such as a passport, driver’s license, student ID or another form listed here. Voters without an acceptable form of ID will need to sign a statement affirming their identity or cast a provisional ballot.
Who’s running in the Democratic primary for board of supervisors chair?
Ann B. Wheeler, 62, is the chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
- Major endorsements: Rep. Gerald E. Connolly, state Sen. Jeremy McPike, Del. Luke Torian, CASA in Action, IBEW, Mid-Atlantic Pipe Trades Association.
- First priority if reelected: As chair, after school funding, my first priority is the safety of our residents and ensuring that PWC is a safe community for all people. As chair we increased funding for public safety while also creating the crisis receiving center to address our county’s mental health needs. To protect our children we increased funding for our public school system and supported new safety measures. When reelected, I will continue this multifaceted approach to ensuring the continued prosperity of PWC.
- More on her candidacy: In my first term we increased funding for public schools, spearheaded mental health initiatives for residents, and we’ve made great strides towards securing investments in our county which will help families prosper. We have increased inclusivity for marginalized groups, created sustainability programs, brought financial success and jobs to Prince William County.
Deshundra Jefferson, 47, works in public affairs as a communications strategist.
- Major endorsements: The Collective PAC, Progressive Change Campaign Committee.
- First priority if elected: Too many Prince William residents feel they are being priced out of our community. We pay property taxes, a car tax and a meals tax whenever we dine out. Residents should not shoulder most of the tax burden so that we can give huge tax breaks to data centers run by Amazon, Google, Compass, or QTS. We need a tax rate for data centers on par with neighboring jurisdictions that enables us to lower taxes, invest in intervention programs for our at-risk youth and create affordable housing.
- More on her candidacy: Developers are trying to offset fallout from the fight against data centers with a public relations push to convince county residents that building these industrial structures, in some cases just 100 feet away from people’s backyards, is for the good of us all. We also have historic Black cemeteries and communities in the rural crescent that will be lost forever if the county continues to fail its due diligence to protect these sites.
Who’s running in the GOP primary for board of supervisors chair?
Kenneth Knarr, 60, is retired.
- Major endorsements: I have the endorsements of many former military I served with, teachers, firefighters and police officers.
- First priority if elected: I have released a full “Day One Plan” that outlines the top 10 items I will seek to address when taking office. I will focus my first few months on bringing conservative principles back to the board, including restoring prayer back to the beginning of every meeting, increasing pay to our police officers and firefighters, fully funding our schools and repealing the meals tax that is hurting our small businesses.
- More on his candidacy: Our 45,000 strong Prince William County veteran community has been underserved for the last two decades. Our veterans should not have to travel to Fairfax County, Bethesda, or Fauquier County to receive Veterans Administration medical treatment or housing. I will pursue bringing these services to Prince William County.
Jeanine Lawson did not fill out the questionnaire.
Who’s running for board of supervisors in the Neabsco District?
Victor Angry, 54, is a Prince William Board of County Supervisors member.
- Major endorsements: Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Gerald E. Connolly, Del. Luke Torian, state Sens. Jeremy McPike and Scott Surovell, Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood, Vice Mayor Monae Nickerson and council members Brian Fields and Selonia Miles, CASA in Action, IBEW, VoteVets, Mid-Atlantic Pipe Trades Association, Krimson PAC.
- First priority if reelected: Expanding and investing in affordable housing.
Nate Murphy did not fill out the questionnaire.
Who’s running for board of supervisors in the Potomac District?
Andrea Bailey, 68, is a Prince William Board of County Supervisors member.
- Major endorsements: IBEW Local 26, Mid-Atlantic Pipe Trades Association, NOVA Labor, Sen. Tim Kaine, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Gerald E. Connolly, Dels. Eileen Filler-Corn, Luke Torian and Candi Mundon King, Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth, Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann B. Wheeler.
- First priority if reelected: Improving treatment for mental health care, so that people have emergency services that they can access voluntarily or in coordination with law enforcement, and individuals may be treated with these emergency services instead of being diverted into the criminal justice system. I also prioritize providing long-term, wraparound services, so that people can get assistance in other areas that can help them reintegrate into the community with additional support.
- More about her candidacy: I have organized in the community, successfully registering tens of thousands of new voters as Community Engagement Director with New Virginia Majority. I also support the homeless shelters So Others Might Eat and ACTS, a shelter for battered women.
Kim Short, 53, is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and small business owner.
- Major endorsements: Quantico Town Council member Sammoto Yomosa Dabney
- First priority if elected: My first priority is serving the people and when talking with the people, their priorities are safety, schools and government accountability (i.e. taxes).
- More on her candidacy: We want to unify the community. We truly feel that today our communities across the nation are divided and until the parties can start to talk and collaborate do to what’s best for the most people, we are doing a disservice to those who we pledge to serve.
Data centers
Should Prince William expand its data center overlay district into rural areas of the county?
- Yes: Knarr, Bailey, Wheeler, Angry
- No: Jefferson, Short
Washington Commanders
Would you support an effort to bring the Washington Commanders football team to Prince William?
- Yes: Angry, Bailey, Jefferson, Wheeler, Short
- No: Knarr
For those who support an effort to bring the Commanders to Prince William, do you support using taxpayer dollars to do so?
- Yes:
- No: Angry, Bailey, Jefferson, Wheeler, Short
Affordable housing
How would you create more affordable homes in the county/in your district?
Angry (Neabsco): Push back against developments and policies that would lead to a concentration of affordable housing stock in particular parts of the county. Address our county’s “missing middle” by working with developers to incentivize development of a full spectrum of housing stock. Seek opportunities to co-locate affordable and workforce housing on existing county property. Champion the preservation of affordable housing zoning for current mobile homes.
Bailey (Potomac): I have taken initiative in the effort to create a Housing Authority in Prince William County, as well as establishing a Housing Trust Fund to support the Housing Authority. I am also working with developers who are seeking to build affordable housing in my district.
Short (Potomac): I would consider innovative ideas such as tiny home communities. Also, remodeling of current, older or vacant properties by partnering with organizations that support fighting homelessness and those with home insecurities.
Knarr (Chair, Republican): We must work with the development community to offer a wide range of affordable housing types that allow people from all income levels to live and work in Prince William County. Longtime politicians, like my opponent, have had plenty of time to implement a policy to address affordable housing, yet have ignored it. As a result, Prince William County has become almost unaffordable for our teachers, police officers, and firefighters.
Jefferson (Chair, Democratic): Affordable housing must align with public transportation and should not exceed 42 percent of the area median income. I would explore different options such as authorizing greater density during rezoning in exchange for a higher percentage of affordable units or using a small percentage of revenue from a higher data center tax to incentivize development. We must also incorporate affordable units into mixed income developments and, whenever possible, into mixed use communities.
Wheeler (Chair, Democratic): As Chair-at-Large, I am responsible for bringing opportunities to expand affordable housing for families. Prince William is the most diverse county in the Commonwealth, and I will continue to be a champion for environmentally sound development that provides a pathway to equitable housing opportunities. More affordable homes can be created by approving an Affordable Housing ordinance, clustering housing, and by using different types of housing types in new developments.
Green space
How would you protect green space in the county/in your district?
Angry (Neabsco): Champion policies that will empower the county’s storm water management infrastructure to combat the impacts of infill development. Hold developers to account whenever a new project is proposed close to a nearby trail that is either unconnected or in need of maintenance. Push for the establishment of a new sustainability office in Prince William County so that we can ensure all new developments are meeting strict sustainability standards, and preserving green spaces.
Bailey (Potomac): I’ve successfully implemented three Parks and Rec Projects: creating the ‘Ninja Warrior’ playground in Locust Shade Park, putting disc golf into the Forest Park Golf Club, and improving the Forest Park National Park. I am working with the community to find resolutions for the Coal Ash Pond, so that we may stabilize the area and then transform the nearby waterfront into green space. Finally, I have been working on restoring Powell’s Creek, and am planning a project to dredge the Quantico Creek.
Short (Potomac): I would protect it by following environmental and conservation laws and ensuring we have certified and adequate environmental experts on staff.
Knarr (Chair, Republican): I have long supported a PDR (Purchase of Development Rights) program in Prince William County that would allow the protection of green space in our rural areas. We must also continue to invest in our Parks and Rec system. As chair, I will make the expansion and improvements of our parks system a higher priority.
Jefferson (Chair, Democratic): Land use touches our lives deeply. We need to balance our desire to grow with preserving quality of life for existing communities. We need to revise the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which was written during the height of the pandemic, to include more resident input. I will work with everyone — residents, HOAs, and developers — to preserve our rural assets, create community gardens on the eastern end of the county, and revitalize older areas of the county to include more green spaces.
Wheeler (Chair, Democratic): As Chair-at-Large, we accomplished the addition of parks and green space. When reelected, I will continue to ensure that expanding green space is a part of every major development project in the county. Green space can be preserved and created by clustering housing to preserve open space for public benefit, by buying more parkland, by encouraging development to provide open space, and to encourage land being put into conservation easements.