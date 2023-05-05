Prince William County’s 2023 primary elections: A voter’s guide to key races

Green space

How would you protect green space in the county/in your district?

Angry (Neabsco): Champion policies that will empower the county’s storm water management infrastructure to combat the impacts of infill development. Hold developers to account whenever a new project is proposed close to a nearby trail that is either unconnected or in need of maintenance. Push for the establishment of a new sustainability office in Prince William County so that we can ensure all new developments are meeting strict sustainability standards, and preserving green spaces.

Bailey (Potomac): I’ve successfully implemented three Parks and Rec Projects: creating the ‘Ninja Warrior’ playground in Locust Shade Park, putting disc golf into the Forest Park Golf Club, and improving the Forest Park National Park. I am working with the community to find resolutions for the Coal Ash Pond, so that we may stabilize the area and then transform the nearby waterfront into green space. Finally, I have been working on restoring Powell’s Creek, and am planning a project to dredge the Quantico Creek.

Short (Potomac): I would protect it by following environmental and conservation laws and ensuring we have certified and adequate environmental experts on staff.

Knarr (Chair, Republican): I have long supported a PDR (Purchase of Development Rights) program in Prince William County that would allow the protection of green space in our rural areas. We must also continue to invest in our Parks and Rec system. As chair, I will make the expansion and improvements of our parks system a higher priority.

Jefferson (Chair, Democratic): Land use touches our lives deeply. We need to balance our desire to grow with preserving quality of life for existing communities. We need to revise the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which was written during the height of the pandemic, to include more resident input. I will work with everyone — residents, HOAs, and developers — to preserve our rural assets, create community gardens on the eastern end of the county, and revitalize older areas of the county to include more green spaces.