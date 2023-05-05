Her son killed by police, a Black mother reluctantly becomes an advocate

Listen 10 min Gift Article Share

Melissa Johnson sat along the pier at North Beach, Md., when two White sheriff’s deputies walked by. She became anxious as they sauntered down the pier and came back around. “Excuse me,” she called out. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “Yes, ma’am?” The grieving Black mother introduced herself to the two Calvert County law enforcement officials — one a woman, the other a man. She told them about her son, Timothy McCree Johnson, an unarmed Black man who was shot and killed by a Fairfax County police officer outside Tysons Corner Center.

That day, officials were scheduled to make public a video of the deadly encounter — which Melissa Johnson hoped would help bring accountability, though it would also inflict pain. The 56-year-old said she told the Maryland deputies about her grief and anxiety over the video’s release and the complicated emotions she felt being thrust into a role as an advocate, repeatedly and publicly decrying police.

She needed somebody, even two strangers who worked in law enforcement, to hear her story and ease the tension she now felt when encountering someone with a gun and a badge. The three of them hugged.

More than two months after her son was killed, Johnson has not resolved her complicated feelings over speaking out, she said in an interview with The Washington Post. She had never relished the spotlight or been a part of any social movement. She said she always respected that police had an important job to do.

But now, she said, she is another Black mother who can’t help but feel that her son was killed by law enforcement in part because of the color of his skin, and that if she doesn’t advocate for him, no one will.

“I don’t want to have to be a voice to stand up and fight for my son this way,” she said. “But what other choices do I have? I don’t have another choice.”

The Feb. 22 encounter began when officers suspected Timothy Johnson of stealing sunglasses from a Nordstrom store in the mall, authorities have said. Police chased him across Fashion Boulevard to a wooded area, where two officers fired their weapons after authorities say the 37-year-old had stopped running and begun to crouch.

Melissa Johnson decried the shooting in real time and said she was particularly upset that Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis highlighted her son’s criminal record at a news conference the night of the incident — something officials concede the officers who fired did not know about. When police released the body-camera video footage the following month, Davis apologized and said Sgt. Wesley Shifflett, who fired the fatal shot, would be dismissed for failing to follow the department’s use-of-force protocols. Officer James Sadler, who also shot at Timothy Johnson, remains with the department.

When prosecutors sought to indict Shifflett, a grand jury refused to return the true bill needed to bring a criminal case in court. Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano has since asked a special grand jury to investigate the matter, though Shifflett’s defense attorney has decried the move as inappropriate and disrespectful of the first panel’s apparent conclusion that there was not enough evidence to move forward.

Melissa Johnson said she knows it could be months before the special grand jury completes its investigation, prolonging her uncertainty about whether anyone will face charges for her son’s killing. Since the fatal shooting, community members in raincoats and ponchos have gathered at three rallies — sometimes in pouring rain — demanding justice. Activists, faith leaders, students and local NAACP members called on officials to hold police accountable. As they asked the crowd to say Timothy Johnson’s name, they listed the names of other Black people who have been killed by police officers across the nation.

But Timothy Johnson is not Tyre Nichols or George Floyd, Melissa Johnson said. The local demonstrations have been attended by dozens, not hundreds or thousands. Vice President Harris did not attend Timothy Johnson’s funeral. Melissa Johnson said she is worried that as time passes, so does her chance to do right by her son.

‘Now his name is known’

Timothy Johnson always wanted to be remembered, his mother said.

He would pray for a glamorous lifestyle, and drew inspiration from the latest fashion trends and rap songs. He wanted to be an artist or a designer. Melissa Johnson loved his ability to dream big.

But he struggled with his own demons, she said.

Johnson said she had her firstborn soon after high school. By the time he was a teenager himself, she was a single mother struggling to keep him from cutting class and breaking the rules.

“I remember telling him one time, ‘You keep being hardheaded, and one day you’re gonna get into trouble that you’re not gonna be able to get out,’” she said.

In 2003, Timothy Johnson was convicted of stealing a car with his friends, his mother said. Court records from a later weapons case say while he was attempting to flee with the vehicle, Johnson almost hit its owner, an off-duty agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The agent then shot him.

In 2016, he caused a car crash in D.C. while driving under the influence, killing a 50-year-old woman who was taking her grandson to a Halloween party. Johnson pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and assault with significant bodily injury, according to court records.

Melissa Johnson said she hoped her son would one day develop stability. She wanted him to get his life together for his own children, and she knew it was within his reach.

But her son’s struggles with addiction got in his way, she said. Court records show he was arrested in 2022 in connection with misdemeanor charges and spent some time in the D.C. jail. He was released in early February, a spokeswoman said. Johnson said she begged him not to come home and instead to go to transitional housing and an inpatient drug treatment program.

About three weeks later, on Feb. 23, she heard a knock on her door. A detective from the Fairfax County Police Department apologized for coming in the middle of the night but said the matter was urgent: Her son had been killed. She soon watched a news broadcast of Davis, the police chief, discussing her son’s criminal history and noting that investigators were still searching the area where he was shot for a weapon. Melissa Johnson said the comments wrongfully villainized him; investigators never recovered a gun and have since confirmed Timothy Johnson was unarmed.

“I felt like someone had just hauled off and punched me in the gut,” she said. “It knocked the breath out of me.”

The body-camera footage later released by officials shows Shifflett entered the dark, wooded area at 6:31 p.m. After the officer yelled “Get on the ground,” a slowed-down version of the footage appears to show Timothy Johnson crouched, turning toward the officer. Shifflett fired twice. A third shot seemed to be fired just over two seconds later, as someone said “Stop reaching.”

Melissa Johnson said she recognized her son’s voice on the footage saying, “I’m not reaching for nothing. I don’t have nothing,” as other responders were around him. “Hurry!” he added, when people told him an ambulance was on the way.

Timothy Johnson always wanted to catch his big break, his mom said, hoping that someday people would know who he was.

“Guess what: Now his name is known,” she said.

‘Why does it have to be this way’

Melissa Johnson said the county’s victim’s services division, which is run out of the police department, did not offer her any support, and Davis has never once met with her in person. She said she was aware officers typically didn’t get charged by prosecutors in police shootings, though she hoped her son’s case would be an exception.

“Why does it have to be this way if someone was wrong?” she asked.

Caleb Kershner, an attorney for Shifflett, said the grand jury’s decision not to indict his client was a fair one. Carl Crews, the Johnson family’s attorney, called it a setback.

“We get this far for them to say no?” Crews said. “I mean something has to happen from here.”

Within days of the declination, a judge approved a request from Descano to impanel a special grand jury to probe the case, renewing the possibility that Shifflett could be charged. Johnson said the special grand jury gave her newfound hope. Kershner said he could not describe the sorrow he felt for the Johnson family, but he maintained that Shifflett acted in accordance with the department’s policies and the law.

“The truth of the matter is if Mr. Johnson had a gun, we would not be having this conversation,” Kershner said. “Unfortunately, and tragically, he didn’t.”

Johnson said the presumption that her son threatened Shifflett’s life bothered her. He is a victim — not the offender — in this incident, she said.

“I wish he got the benefit of the doubt,” she said. “Had he not been Black, would this have played out the same way?”

An unusual space

On Tuesday, Johnson sat at a restaurant about four blocks away from the Fairfax County Courthouse. She had a few minutes to scarf down some food before heading to the third rally. She wondered whether it was going to rain again — it always seemed to pour on the days they planned rallies, she said.

Her voice was raspy. She said she was exhausted, feeling her grief catch up to her. As she ate, she declared she would not speak at the event this time around.

“My son was killed,” she said, as tears swelled in her eyes. “I am being thrust into a fight, and I just don’t know how to fight.”

But when Johnson walked up to the grassy patch where community members clustered, her energy shifted. Loved ones and strangers who held signs that said “#Justice4Timothy” greeted her with handshakes and hugs. As people ambled toward the bank of media microphones, Johnson said she would give opening remarks.

She walked up in front of the news cameras and reporters. She didn’t write up a speech or prepare notes.

“It is a very unusual space for me to be in,” she said. “To want to say: ‘Yes. Justice for my son,’ but know in the core of who I am, I seek resolution, and I seek peace.”

Johnson told the crowd that she was a grieving mother who simply wanted accountability. And the case, she added, is bigger than her son.

She soon stepped back and listened to other community members speak about her son’s killing, nodding her head toward their commanding voices. Sometimes she would shout “Amen” or “Justice for Timothy” as they spoke. Moments before a reverend walked up to close the rally with a prayer, raindrops began to fall.

Johnson closed her eyes as the water washed down her face. A stranger walked up behind her, holding an umbrella above her head.

