Virginia’s 2023 primary elections: A guide on voting and key races to watch

Early voting in Virginia’s primary elections begins Friday, with a plethora of local races on the ballot and control of the state legislature at stake in November. Every seat in the General Assembly is up for election this fall and a historic level of turnover is guaranteed, regardless of whom voters ultimately choose. Thanks to new political maps, drawn for the first time without input from legislators, about half of the state’s 140 lawmakers were doubled or tripled up in new districts. That triggered about two dozen retirements.

It also led a host of delegates to run for Senate to avoid having to face their House colleagues in the June 20 primaries, in some cases challenging Senate incumbents of their own party. The upshot will be roughly 30 percent turnover in both chambers come January, when the winners of the November general elections are sworn in.

Republicans are defending a small majority in the House and Democrats are protecting a thin majority in the Senate. Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is raising record amounts of money to help the GOP win both chambers so he can enact a conservative legislative agenda. Democrats are gearing up to try to block him, ensuring lots of spending and hard-fought races.

In addition, local races in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties will determine the future of those jurisdictions, as Northern Virginia grapples with questions about housing density. data centers and criminal justice and continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.