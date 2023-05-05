May was more like its old self on Friday, but still a bit cool

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

May seemed to show more of what we expect from it on Friday, as the mercury in Washington reached into the 70s for the first time this week, but it still fell and felt a bit below average. We may expect much from a month such as May; some of it may stem from our anticipation of the delights of warmth that frees us from fretfulness over wearing too much or too little.

The high reading of 72 degrees may have suggested a step in the proper atmospheric direction. The 70s represent a kind of thermal Eden, a promised land where almost everyone experiences ease and comfort.

Washington had recorded no warmer day since April 22. But even so, Friday’s high fell two degrees short of the average high here for May 5.

Possibly we may have been inclined to overlook this minor shortcoming by devoting our attention to what the skies did present us with on Friday. That was the full moon.

The full moon of May — often, and for obvious reasons, called the flower moon — loomed large, round and bright in the southern sky in the hours after midnight on Friday morning.

There were clouds, but not thick enough to shield our satellite.

As it so often does, it provided a sight that may have been enough to prompt forgiveness of any shortfalls in temperature.

It seemed to shine with sufficient intensity to disturb 4 a.m. slumber, and it rode low enough to send its beams through the bedroom window, across the floor and part way up the far wall.

