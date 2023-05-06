Budget tensions emerge as D.C. Council prepares for vote

Listen 12 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As D.C. Council members have scrutinized and considered changes to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s proposed $19.7 billion fiscal 2024 budget over the past six weeks, they’ve uttered one phrase ad nauseam: “tough decisions.” Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The looming expiration of federal pandemic-relief funds, long-term economic concerns and increased expenses, such as those mandated by collective bargaining agreements, have required city officials to consider cuts to several popular programs, at times pitting short-term initiatives against projects with longer timelines.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) called the situation “a bit of a fiscal cliff” in remarks to fellow lawmakers last week.

Council members met Wednesday to discuss their proposed tweaks to the mayor’s budget, which Mendelson will consider and revise ahead of an initial vote May 16. While lawmakers generally agreed on the need to reverse some of Bowser’s proposed cuts to popular programs — like one that offers emergency rental assistance — other issues were more contentious.

Advertisement

Here are some of the key budget measures the council is considering ahead of its first vote.

Fare-free buses

Bowser (D) and the council have been at odds for months over a highly touted plan to make bus service free in the District, which the council approved unanimously last year. The mayor has opposed the program and left money for it out of her budget proposal, arguing that it needed additional cost analysis.

Late last month, D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), the lead sponsor on the fare-free plan, came up with his own idea to fund the plan — in part by siphoning $115 million that had been earmarked for the K Street Transitway, a project that Bowser supported.

But on Thursday, Metro’s board members sent a letter to Bowser and the council saying they opposed the fare-free plan and calling for a one-year delay, arguing that fare policy should have more input from Maryland and Virginia. While Mendelson acknowledged the free bus program will now need to wait at least a year, he hasn’t determined whether he will restore funds to the K Street project or allocate them elsewhere, telling The Washington Post he still believes the transitway effort should be delayed until officials come up with a new design.

Advertisement

Council member Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5) tweeted after the Metro board’s announcement that there was now an opportunity for Mendelson to use money planned for the program elsewhere.

“The uncertain future of Metro For All provides an opening for increased investments in human service programs,” Parker wrote. He added, “We must better meet residents’ basic needs.”

$2 congestion fee on downtown ride-hailing trips

Council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) proposed a $2 surcharge on rides into the downtown area during parts of the day, aiming to reduce traffic congestion. Revenue from the program would have gone mostly toward a component of the fare-free bus program to run about a dozen of D.C.’s most popular Metrobus routes 24 hours a day.

Bowser and several lawmakers last week immediately raised concerns about the surcharge, however, arguing that it could deter people from going downtown at a time when the city is desperately seeking to restore foot traffic there.

Advertisement

“We’re saying we want people to come back downtown, I don’t know if a surcharge on ride-share is going to deal with congestion as much as it will [make people say], ‘I’m going to drive my individual car,’” said council member Christina Henderson (I-At Large). Council members Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) and Kenyan R. McDuffie (I-At Large) raised similar doubts.

Nadeau tweeted Thursday that she would look to ensure funds from the congestion fee, if approved, “go towards meaningful transit investment.”

Emergency Rental Assistance Program and housing vouchers

One of the biggest issues with Bowser’s budget proposal raised by advocates was an 81 percent cut to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), reducing funding from $43 million to $8 million next year. Council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) said the city’s money for ERAP had already run out this year, illustrating the need — but Bowser has argued that it’s time to shift funding back to pre-pandemic levels as the city recovers from the worst of the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Lawmakers have generally agreed with advocates that more money is needed for ERAP, and Mendelson said his hope is to fully restore the reduced funding. White, who leads the council’s housing committee, said at a meeting Wednesday that he was able to find an additional $6.3 million for the program by way of transfers from other committees — but even with that addition, he estimated ERAP funding would probably run out about two months into fiscal 2024.

In a letter to the council last week, Bowser noted that the city had received an additional $33 million in federal pandemic relief for emergency rental assistance that was unused by other states, though Mendelson said Thursday that he wasn’t immediately sure whether there were restrictions around using those funds.

White also asked Mendelson to find money for more permanent supportive housing vouchers, noting that Bowser did not propose funding for new vouchers in her budget. The Bowser administration’s rationale is that the city has faced delays with getting existing vouchers out the door, Mendelson said.

Office-to-residential tax abatement

To help meet her administration’s goal of drawing thousands of new residents downtown, Bowser’s budget significantly boosted a program offering property tax relief for new office-to-residential projects, from $6.8 million in 2027 to $41 million in 2028.

Advertisement

While groups like the DowntownDC Business Improvement District support the increased abatement, some left-leaning advocacy organizations like the DC Fiscal Policy Institute have noted that Bowser’s proposal lowers affordability requirements and offers developers who make conversions a 15-year exemption from the Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA), a law that gives tenants a first right of purchase.

White’s proposal addressed some of those concerns: increasing the requirements around affordability and family-sized units while reducing the TOPA exemption to 10 years in exchange. Asked by Nadeau whether any exemption was necessary, White responded that TOPA extends the time it takes to sell a building by “a lot of months” and could further keep developers from building.

“I do believe we need to revitalize downtown so it doesn’t become a drag on our economy and all the programs that we fund, so we are going to have to be open to things we don’t like,” White said.

Funding for D.C. Public Schools

Mendelson and Bowser continue to spar over the Schools First in Budgeting Act, a law passed late last year that sought to ensure schools get at least the same money in their budgets as they did the year prior. It came amid criticism that the school system’s budgeting process was opaque and saw campuses lose money every year due to factors such as fluctuating enrollment, staffing changes and inflation.

Advertisement

More than half of the budgets for individual schools are not in compliance, however, according to Mendelson’s budget report. He has recommended adding nearly $24 million to school budgets, proposing cuts to the central office while repurposing some federal pandemic relief dollars. Bowser, however, said those actions could have devastating consequences for D.C. Public Schools, affecting the system’s ability to hire, provide services for special education programs, and run tutoring programs.

“This is not a system that you want to willfully decimate with arbitrary cuts,” said Paul Kihn, her deputy mayor for education.

Bowser has defended her school budget formula, which she said is based on an “equity” model that targets money to schools with large numbers of students deemed by the city as at-risk — a broad term that includes children who are homeless, in foster care or living in low-income households. That model, however, has also been blasted by education advocates, who are bracing for more cuts in future school years under the formula.

Advertisement

The council will also again consider whether to repeal the removal of resource officers from the city’s public schools.

Charter school teacher pay

A long-awaited collective bargaining agreement between D.C. and the Washington Teachers’ Union laid the groundwork for more than 5,000 teachers in the city’s traditional public school system to receive raises and other benefits. The agreement does not include charter school teachers, who are not represented by the union. That has created frustration in a sector that educates roughly half the city’s students.

Charter leaders have called on lawmakers to direct more money to their schools — about $148 million — so they can afford to give the same retroactive raises as D.C. Public Schools. Bowser’s budget includes funding to raise wages for all of D.C.’s teachers, but charter leaders said their educators are still slated to receive less than half of what has been promised to traditional public schools. There are also concerns about how quickly charter schools could actually receive money to pay raises. And, unlike in the traditional public school system, some school staff, including social workers and psychologists, will not be eligible for raises.

Advertisement

Mendelson said he “would like to see charter schools’ teachers treated fairly in this budget,” but it remains to be seen how much more money the sector will get. Some lawmakers, like council member Matthew Frumin (D-Ward 3) expressed hesitancy over that idea Wednesday, as well as Mendelson’s proposed cuts to the central office.

Baby bonds

The council seems poised to restore funding to the “baby bonds” program it approved with fanfare two years ago that offers trust fund accounts to low-income children. Bowser’s budget had defunded the program due to an error from the city’s chief financial officer that made it appear the council had not sufficiently funded the plan, DCist reported.

Still, McDuffie was tasked with finding $54 million to restore funding across multiple years. Mendelson, who has called the baby bonds program “the biggest move toward equity the council has made in years,” proposed using $20 million in pay-as-you-go capital funds to help. Bowser objected to this move as well as other funding reallocations McDuffie used to revive the program — including cuts that some lawmakers feared could interrupt a grant program that expands food options to underserved areas. McDuffie signaled he would revisit their concerns before the council votes.

Legal Aid

Bowser’s budget proposal included a 60 percent reduction in a grant program for civil legal aid providers to help underserved residents, shrinking it from $31.6 million this year to about $13.6 million in fiscal 2024. The program, called Access to Justice, had gotten a boost from federal funding during the pandemic.

But several lawmakers and victim advocacy groups, including D.C. Legal Aid, said cuts to the program would be devastating. D.C. Legal Aid said in a statement late last month that the money from the program helps pay the salaries of about half the organization’s employees, who assist thousands of clients with eviction defense, accessing government benefits and protection from domestic violence.

Pinto, who heads the council’s judiciary committee, said Wednesday that she was able to find an additional $3.9 million for Access to Justice, thanks to contributions from other committees. Vikram Swaruup, Legal Aid’s new executive director, said in a statement that “much more” will be needed for the nonprofit to keep up its operations in a worsening economy.

Criminal Code Reform Commission

Pinto is also seeking to reverse the mayor’s proposal to sunset the Criminal Code Reform Commission, which helped develop a controversial overhaul of the criminal code that Congress voted to block in March. While Bowser argued that the commission had completed its work, Pinto noted the city’s criminal code still needs an update, “and we rely on the [commission’s] expertise greatly.”

Pinto said she had found about half of the $875,000 needed to fund the program next year, and asked Mendelson to help ensure it could be fully restored.

Department of Forensic Sciences

The Department of Forensic Sciences, known as the city’s crime lab, is tasked with analyzing crime scene evidence and lost its accreditation in 2021 after reports of errors and mismanagement. Over objections from the mayor, the council passed a bill last year to make the agency independent, citing poor oversight from Bowser’s administration.

Bowser’s budget proposals include a provision to shift the agency’s crime scene services to D.C. police, and its public health lab to D.C. Health, effectively rolling back some of the council’s changes. Pinto said she supported making these changes for one year, echoing the Bowser administration’s belief that it could help the agency move more quickly toward reaccreditation.

Several lawmakers objected to that idea Wednesday, noting it runs counter to the council’s efforts to shake up the agency. Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4), citing her own background as a prosecutor, said shifting crime scene responsibilities to D.C. police could raise doubts about the city’s evidence collection.

Criminal justice advocates and D.C. Auditor Kathy Patterson, whose office published a report last year detailing longtime issues with the crime lab, have made similar points about the proposal. In a letter to Pinto last week, Patterson urged the council to reject Bowser’s proposal to transfer the department’s crime scene division to police.

GiftOutline Gift Article