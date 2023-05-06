Md. man charged with murder, arson after fatal shooting, police say

A 40-year-old Maryland man was charged with first-degree murder after the fatal shooting of another man Wednesday, police said Friday.
On Friday, police said Marcell Billups of Lanham, Md., was charged with first- and second-degree murder, arson and related offenses. Police allege that Billups shot Neal during an argument and set fire to the residence. The two men knew each other, police said.
Billups is in custody in D.C. awaiting extradition to Maryland, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512.