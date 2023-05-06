The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Md. man charged with murder, arson after fatal shooting, police say

May 6, 2023 at 10:16 a.m. EDT
A 40-year-old Maryland man was charged with first-degree murder after the fatal shooting of another man Wednesday, police said Friday.

Around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the 6100 block of 42nd Avenue in Hyattsville, Md., to assist Prince George’s County firefighters at the scene of an apartment fire, Prince George’s County police said in a statement. They found Roger Neal, 56, dead in an apartment, and it was later determined that he died of a gunshot wound, the statement said.

On Friday, police said Marcell Billups of Lanham, Md., was charged with first- and second-degree murder, arson and related offenses. Police allege that Billups shot Neal during an argument and set fire to the residence. The two men knew each other, police said.

Billups is in custody in D.C. awaiting extradition to Maryland, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512.

