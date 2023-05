A Maryland man was charged with first-degree murder and home invasion after the killing of another man last month, police said Friday.

Around 3:20 a.m. on April 9, police went to the 11800 block of Old Columbia Pike in Silver Spring and found 20-year-old Carlos Rashard Carter of Silver Spring with trauma to the body, Montgomery County police said in a news release at the time. Carter was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.