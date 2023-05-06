What to know about Medicaid unwinding in the District, Maryland and Virginia

During the height of the pandemic, states and D.C. stopped checking to see if people were still eligible for comprehensive health benefits through Medicaid. Three years later, with the coronavirus public health declaration coming to an end , annual enrollment is starting up again, requiring governments to redetermine if every person enrolled in Medicaid meets the criteria.

The massive undertaking, known as unwinding, started in Virginia this month and begins in earnest in Maryland and the District in June. Residents will fall off the rolls if they have aged out of the system or earn too much to continue receiving public insurance. However, millions will remain eligible but lose coverage for administrative reasons. They may not receive renewal packets in the mail, may face a language barrier or other challenge in completing the documents or another clerical hurdle.