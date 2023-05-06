What to know about Medicaid unwinding in the District, Maryland and Virginia

The massive undertaking, known as unwinding, started in Virginia this month and begins in earnest in Maryland and the District in June. Residents will fall off the rolls if they have aged out of the system or earn too much to continue receiving public insurance. However, millions will remain eligible but lose coverage for administrative reasons. They may not receive renewal packets in the mail, may face a language barrier or other challenge in completing the documents or another clerical hurdle.
Overall, an estimated 17 million people nationwide could lose Medicaid benefits due to unwinding, according to KFF, including 5 million children and 12 million adults.
What is Medicaid?
The program, jointly funded by state and federal governments, is for low-income adults, children, pregnant people, elderly adults and people with disabilities.
Who is eligible for Medicaid?
Eligibility varies by state and a person’s situation, but generally in Virginia and Maryland a family of three making 138 percent of the federal poverty level, or $34,306, would qualify.
D.C. has some of the most expansive and generous eligibility levels in the nation. A family of three earning 221 percent of the federal poverty level, or $54,940, would qualify, a higher threshold than adjacent states.
What if I’m no longer eligible?
Officials hope many who are disenrolled will be eligible for private insurance through their employer, other public coverage such as Medicare or subsided coverage through the health insurance marketplace.
Who is most vulnerable?
Children, as well as people of color, will be disproportionately impacted by Medicaid unwinding, with 5.3 million children and 4.7 million adults ages 18 to 34 expected to lose coverage. Nearly one-third of people unenrolled (or 4.6 million people) are likely to be Latino and 15 percent (or 2.2 million people) Black, according to estimates from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Who is expected to lose Medicaid locally?
Nearly half of D.C. residents — about 305,000 people — receive Medicaid. Enrollment increased about 20 percent over the past three years to record levels, according to Melisa Byrd, medical director of the Department of Health Care Finance. An estimated 30,500 residents will lose coverage due to unwinding, Byrd said.
About 1.7 million Marylanders are enrolled in Medicaid. The program grew by about 400,000 residents while enrollments were prohibited, said Deputy Health Secretary Ryan Moran. KFF estimates anywhere from 75,700 to 304,700 people could lose coverage in Maryland due to unwinding.
During the pandemic, Medicaid enrollment in Virginia grew from 1.5 million to almost 2.2 million, said Sarah Hatton, deputy director for administration of the state Department of Medical Assistance Services. State officials estimate 18 percent of enrollees (or 394,000 people) will lose Medicaid in unwinding — most of whom will no longer be eligible — but 4 percent of enrollees (or 87,000 people) will fall off the rolls for administrative reasons, Hatton said. Due to unwinding, about 140,000 Virginia children will no longer be covered by Medicaid.
How will redeterminations work?
A good chunk of people will be re-enrolled automatically using financial data the government already has access to, but many more will need to provide more information via phone, online, in person or through the mail — a challenge if their mailing address, email address or phone number have changed. That’s why the central message from many agencies has been to encourage recipients to update their contact information as soon as possible.
How can I update my information?
District Direct — districtdirect.dc.gov — is the online portal for applying or reapplying for benefits and is the best place to update your contact information. For information and questions, residents can call the Public Benefits Call Center at 202-727-5355, or find service centers at dhs.dc.gov/service/find-service-center-near-you. Interpreters are available at no cost in Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Spanish, French, Amharic and Arabic.
Maryland enrollees can log in to their account at MarylandHealthConnection.gov and update contact information. Enrollees can call Maryland Health Connection at 1-855-642-8572 for more information. Help is available in more than 200 languages. They can also call or visit their local Department of Social Services or local health department.
In Virginia, visit commonhelp.virginia.gov. There is a Cover Virginia Call Center at 1-855-242-8282. Enrollees can send completed renewal paperwork by mail in the prepaid return envelope; fax or in person at one of 120 local Department of Social Services offices.