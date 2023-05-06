Republicans Reeves, McGuire win nod in two Virginia Senate races

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — State Sen. Bryce E. Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) trounced a challenger who billed himself "MAGA Mike" in a primary Saturday while Del. John J. McGuire III (R-Goochland), a vocal 2020 election denier, won the nod for an open state Senate seat.

Reeves won 76 percent of the vote against Mike Allers Sr. in a party-run primary in the 28th District, west of Fredericksburg. McGuire dominated a four-way nominating convention in Buckingham County for an open Senate seat in the 10th District, west of Richmond.

Reeves and McGuire will be favored in the Nov. 7 general election given the bright-red nature of their districts, both of which Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) won easily in 2021. Youngkin had endorsed Reeves and McGuire for the nod.

The two nominating contests kicked off an election year in which all 140 General Assembly seats will be on the ballot. Most nominations for Republicans and Democrats will be decided in state-run primaries on June 20.

The outcome in the fall will probably determine whether Youngkin, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, can get any big wins out of the General Assembly in the second half of his four-year term. Some of his key goals — including a ban on abortion after 15 weeks, with some exceptions — have stalled in a divided Capitol. Democrats narrowly control the Senate; Republicans have a slim majority in the House.

Reeves, an insurance agent, former Army Ranger and Prince William County narcotics detective, is generally considered one of the more conservative members of the Senate, which he joined in 2012.

But Allers, a former teacher and school administrator who referred to himself as MAGA Mike, faulted the senator for not publicly denouncing the indictment of former president Donald Trump on criminal charges in New York that stem from hush money payments to an adult-film actress.

Allers also had criticized Reeves for accepting a $500 donation in 2015 from Smithfield Foods, which Allers called “a Communist Chinese-owned company.” Smithfield was acquired in 2013 by the Hong Kong-based conglomerate WH Group. It is not owned by the Chinese government.

“I promise to continue to be a tireless advocate for our shared values and to work every day to make our community an even better place to live, work, and raise a family,” Reeves said in a statement.

Allers tweeted: “We came up short. We took on the establishment & the swamp of Richmond, & we fought hard.”

McGuire is a former Navy SEAL and outspoken Trump supporter who attended the Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally in D.C. but says he did not storm the Capitol. Last summer, he promoted a local showing of “2000 Mules,” a film that purports to show voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. He has been a delegate since 2018.

At the convention, McGuire faced Duane Adams, chairman of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors; Sandy Brindley, a community activist; and Jack Dyer, chairman of the Hanover County Republican Committee. McGuire won on the first ballot with 62 percent of the vote.

