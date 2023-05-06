Six slayings reported in six days in District, according to police

Two people were killed in the District on Thursday, raising the rate of homicides in the city to six in the past six days since April 30.
In the other Thursday homicide, Carlos Latney, 18, died in the 5600 block of B Street SE, police said. He had been shot, police said.
The first of the string of six killings occurred just before midnight on April 30 in the 3800 block of Jay Street NE.
The late Friday shooting was reported in the 4400 block of B Street SE, about a mile and a half from the Thursday slaying on B Street. The sites are about one mile and a half apart.
The overall rate of homicides in the city has increased substantially over the same time last year. It is up by about 17 percent and has inflicted widespread expressions of concern.