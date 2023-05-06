Saturday offered almost simultaneous sunrise, moonset

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saturday seemed well-suited to show the splendors of spring in Washington, with major contributions coming not only from such key players as temperature and humidity, but also from the sun and the almost full moon. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight At dawn, around 6 a.m., the spring sun was climbing above the horizon in the east. In the west hung the round moon, only minutes before setting. Still close to full, it loomed pink and unusually large against the pale blue sky. It almost seemed to be an apparition from another world.

It would not be easy to carp at a day credited with so stunning a start. And accordingly, Saturday seemed to show few flaws and give many delights.

It was bright, warm and dry. The sun shone with the fervor and intensity of August, but it was early May, on a day without summery humidity and with temperatures in the 70s.

The day’s high was 75 degrees. That was one degree above the average Washington high for May 6.

The ingredients of such a day as Saturday may readily be specified, but in Washington, they are not so often encountered, so it seemed worthwhile to pay a bit of homage.

