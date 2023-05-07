Two juveniles shot and ‘dropped off’ in Northeast D.C., police say

An 11-year-old and 15-year-old were shot in Maryland and “dropped off” in the District, police said Sunday.
The victims — whose names were not released — were conscious and breathing when police responded, Gertz said. They were taken to a hospital to have their injuries treated, she said.
Authorities did not say who “dropped off” the youths in the District or whether a suspect in the shooting had been identified. They referred questions to Bladensburg police, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.