The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Two juveniles shot and ‘dropped off’ in Northeast D.C., police say

By
May 7, 2023 at 5:28 p.m. EDT
(iStock)
1 min

An 11-year-old and 15-year-old were shot in Maryland and “dropped off” in the District, police said Sunday.

The shooting took place in the Bladensburg, Md., area, according to police in the District and Prince George’s County. Both victims were then taken to the 4900 block of Just Street in Northeast D.C., according to D.C. police spokeswoman Alaina Gertz.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The victims — whose names were not released — were conscious and breathing when police responded, Gertz said. They were taken to a hospital to have their injuries treated, she said.

Authorities did not say who “dropped off” the youths in the District or whether a suspect in the shooting had been identified. They referred questions to Bladensburg police, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Loading...