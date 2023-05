Some patrons ran when they heard a gunshot shortly after 4 p.m. during an argument at the St. Charles Town Center, said Diane Richardson, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. The gunfire apparently struck a storefront, she said.

The investigation indicated that two people had argued and one drew a gun and fired a single shot, Richardson said. No name was given for the person in custody and no charges had been filed as of late Sunday, she said.