Bowser appoints new acting director of D.C.'s Department of Buildings

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Monday selected a new interim director to lead the Department of Buildings, a nascent agency created in 2022 as the city faced intense scrutiny over problems with building code enforcement and construction inspections. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Bowser tapped Brian Hanlon, the city’s former and inaugural director of the Department of General Services, to lead the department — pending approval from the D.C. Council — after its acting director decided to step down.

“I believe he has the right, perfect skill set for our time to lead the Department of Buildings,” Bowser said at a news conference announcing his appointment.

Hanlon, an architect who has held several leadership roles in city government related to contracting and real estate management, will take the helm of the department at a time when the mayor is putting forth an ambitious vision to revitalize downtown, which has included converting office buildings into residential buildings. But he also comes on board as the agency is still trying to correct what critics have described as insufficient code enforcement and construction inspection that can have consequences related to health and safety.

Over the objections of the mayor, the D.C. Council voted in 2020 to dissolve the former Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs where those problems were systemic, critics said, and to divide the agency’s responsibilities between two smaller agencies: the Department of Buildings and the Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection.

But at a February performance oversight hearing, about five months after the split went into effect, council members heard similar complaints about housing code failures and construction problems, leading Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) to note he felt like he was back in time two years ago “when there were so many complaints about the effectiveness of the inspection process.” He had been among the most vocal critics of Bowser’s decision to appoint Ernest Chrappah, the director of DCRA, to become the acting director of the Department of Buildings, believing that the DOB needed new leadership for a fresh start.

Chrappah announced in March that he had decided to step down, though did not say why. On Monday, the mayor presented him with “a small token of appreciation” for his many years working in D.C. government, a crystal vase on top of a small wooden pedestal.

Mendelson said in an interview Monday that he had a positive initial reaction to Hanlon’s appointment. “I want to meet with him soon, so that I understand his thinking and what his approach will be,” Mendelson said. “My recollection was that he served well in the [Vince] Gray administration, and this is a break from the recent mayoral appointments of recycling people within her own administration.”

Mendelson said a “major point of discussion” with Hanlon will be “the need to change the sense of mission and dedication within the agency.” “There doesn’t seem to be a commitment to fidelity of the law or regulations, whether we’re talking about violating construction code, or the vacant building law or violation of the housing code,” Mendelson said.

Bowser pushed back Monday at the news conference to what she described as the idea that “vacant and blighted buildings are a part are a problem specific to the District.”

“I have a long history of working on vacant and blighted property in the District,” she said, noting she led legislation as a council member to “move properties from vacancy and blight to productive use.” “So we want to continue to do that, but we know one other tool that we need is to make sure that we invest in turning those properties into homes, and we’re very focused on that.”

The importance of housing code inspections were on display Monday as well when Attorney General Brian Schwalb (D) announced outcomes had been reached in the cases of four residential properties that had dozens or hundreds of housing violations “that threatened the health, safety and security of thousands of District residents,” Schwalb’s news release said. Problems ranged from a broken fire alarm system to mold, sewage leaks and rodent infestations.

Asked for his plan to crack down on “bad actor” developers, Hanlon noted it was just day one for him but that he intended to work with developers with code violations “to make sure that we keep things safe and viable so that our city can continue its comeback.”

He said that he “loved” the mayor’s plan to convert downtown office buildings to residential buildings, as part of her vision to bring more people to downtown Washington. Some real estate professionals have cast doubt on the plan, noting numerous challenges associated with trying to retrofit office buildings into apartments.

“I think it leads toward a great future for D.C., an incredibly vibrant downtown, people living downtown, and to think as a person who grew up here, the transformation that will occur I think is amazing,” Hanlon said of the plan. “As an architect, you take an office building which wasn’t designed to be residential, there are clearly architectural challenges. Those lead to economic challenges that need to be figured out, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with the design and construction community to figure out how to do that in a way that makes sense.”

