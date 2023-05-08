Off-duty D.C. firefighter fatally shot during altercation in Maryland

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

An off-duty D.C. firefighter was fatally shot early Monday during an altercation outside townhouses in Charles County, Md., according to the local sheriff’s office and District officials. Authorities identified the firefighter as Carl Braxton, a 30-year-old firefighter EMT. He is survived by two sons, according to a statement from Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly Sr.

“Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” he said in the statement.

Efforts to reach Braxton’s family were not successful.

Braxton joined the department as a cadet and graduated in April 2015, according to the fire department statement. He most recently served at Engine Company 22, located in the Shepherd Park neighborhood.

The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Monday near the 2900 block of Sedgemore Place in the Bryans Road area, about 25 miles south of the District.

Diane Richardson, a spokeswoman for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies responded to calls for gunshots and found the wounded victim. Richardson said he died after being taken to a hospital.

Richardson said the shooting occurred during an altercation. She did not elaborate but said investigators were interviewing one of the people who was involved. No charges had been filed as of Monday morning.

“It’s a sad and tragic situation,” said David Hoagland, president of the union that represents all active and retired firefighters in the District.

