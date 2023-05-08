Va. Navy reservist who praised Nazis given four more years in Jan. 6 riot

A Navy reservist assigned to do intelligence work in Northern Virginia was sentenced Monday to four additional years in prison for obstructing Congress’s confirmation of the 2020 election results and committing four other misdemeanor offenses in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot by Trump supporters.
Prosecutors joined Speed’s defense attorney in asking McFadden to impose a sentence that ran concurrent with Speed’s sentencing earlier this year to three years in prison, after he was found guilty by an Alexandria federal jury of possessing three unregistered firearms silencers in a separate felony case.
But McFadden instead stacked penalties, deciding that Speed’s stated motivation to further anti-government and antisemitic ideologies warranted greater punishment.
U.S. prosecutors said Speed was a Nazi sympathizer with top-level U.S. government security clearance who breached the Capitol with members of the Proud Boys extremist group. In sentencing documents, the government cited Speed’s alleged statements to an undercover FBI employee, including using violence against many “enemies” who live near government in Washington, and said his sentence should deter others who would commit violence out of racial or religious hatred.
Speed’s public defender argued that he spent his life in service to the military, his faith — the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (known as the Mormons) — and his country, and produced character letters from friends and service members.
Speed, of Vienna, previously had a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information clearance. Prosecutors alleged that after the Capitol attack, he bought $50,000 worth of firearms in a “panic.”
McFadden said that he did not consider Speed’s antisemitic statements in his verdict at trial. But the judge called evidence of Speed’s intent to corruptly obstruct Congress the strongest in the cases before him, and he was free to factor in Speed’s motivations and the nature of his offense at sentencing.
“I’m going in there. I have no respect for the people in this building. They have no respect for me,” Speed said after asserting that “our own vice president just sold us out,” according to trial findings read by McFadden, a 2017 Trump appointee and former Trump Justice Department official.
