Loudoun’s 2023 Democratic primary election: A guide to voting, candidates

In 2019, Buta Biberaj was among a wave of liberal prosecutors elected in Loudoun, Fairfax and Arlington counties on campaigns to bring change to the criminal justice system. This summer, she faces a challenge from defense attorney Elizabeth Lancaster in the Democratic primary election, which is the only local race on the ballot in Loudoun County.
We asked both candidates in the contested primary race for top prosecutor to respond to questions about their backgrounds and views. Their responses have been edited for content, length and clarity.
Who’s running for commonwealth’s attorney?
Buta Biberaj
- Major endorsements: U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.); former Virginia secretary of education Atif Qarni; State Sens. Jennifer B. Boysko (D-Fairfax), Barbara A. Favola (D-Arlington), Ghazala F. Hashmi (D-Chesterfield) and Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax); Dels. David A. Reid (D-Loudoun), Kathleen J. Murphy (D-Fairfax), Wendy Gooditis (D-Clarke), Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke), Irene Shin (D-Fairfax), Elizabeth R. Guzman (D-Prince William) and Dan Helmer (D-Fairfax); former delegates Hala Ayala (D-Prince William) and Mark Levine (D-Alexandria); Loudoun Soil and Water Conservation District Director Michelle Thomas; and Prince William County Supervisor Andrea O. Bailey (D-Potomac).
- First priority if elected: My first priority when reelected is to establish a data system to collect information that can be reviewed that pertains to the charges, dispositions and demographics of the victims and the accused so that we can track how and where crime is being committed. And if there is a trend, who the crimes are being committed by and against.
- More on her candidacy: I have added resources to the office, which was anemically under-resourced. I have increased the victim witness case management team from four to seven case managers; increased the domestic violence and sexual assault prosecution team from two attorneys to six; and increased the entire attorney positions from 19 to 33. Our focus on community solutions has led us to add the veterans treatment docket to the drug court and mental health dockets. This allows for alternate treatment to the problems that are the root cause of criminal activity. My goal is to take a similar approach to crime in general, working with our stakeholders and the community to stabilize the justice-involved individual by providing treatment, family counseling, housing, job training and more.
Elizabeth Lancaster
- Major endorsements: Supervisors Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) and Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg).
- First priority if elected: I want to repair the relationship and rebuild trust between the commonwealth’s attorney’s office and other agencies, specifically law enforcement agencies, community corrections, the public defender’s office, the defense bar, the Board of Supervisors and the community at large. If the agencies that must work together continue to operate in silos, with little consensus and coordination, preventable tragedies will continue to occur, like the death of Regina Redman, the Stone Bridge and Broad Run assaults, and the release of a suspected murderer, to name a few examples.
- More on her candidacy: As a 15-year public defender who is now doing education law in private practice, I have a proven track record as a system reformer and consensus builder. The work I have done has been transformative and lasting, in part because of my ability to ardently advocate for change, even with folks who don’t agree with me, and win them to my side. As Loudoun’s next commonwealth’s attorney, I promise to hold myself and my office accountable to our community with the transparency and honesty that has been sorely lacking in the last 3½ years. I will build a team of lawyers and staff who truly adhere to our vision and values, with competence and courage.
What other races are on the ballot?
In addition to the Democratic race for commonwealth’s attorney, there are two state Senate Democratic primaries and a House of Delegates Democratic primary on the ballot in Loudoun County.
In the 31st Senate District, former CIA officer and Loudoun County prosecutor Russet W. Perry is competing against Zachary J. Cummings, a member of the Leesburg Town Council.
In the 32nd Senate District, Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-Loudoun) is running against Ibraheem S. Samirah, a dentist and former delegate representing Fairfax.
In the 26th District of the House of Delegates, Kannan Srinivasan, chair of the Virginia State Medicaid Board, is competing against Sirisha Kompalli, a nonprofit founder.
How do I register to vote?
Virginia has open primaries, which means that you don’t need to be registered with a party to cast your ballot. But you do need to be registered to vote with an up-to-date address no later than May 30 to avoid casting a provisional ballot. You can check your registration status or register to vote here.
Where and when can I vote?
Early voting began May 5 and runs through June 17. Find more information about the county’s early voting sites here.
Election Day is June 20. If you are voting on that day, you must vote at your assigned polling place, which you can look up here. Anyone already in line at 7 p.m. is allowed to vote.
Virginia law requires all voters to provide ID at the polls, such as a passport, driver’s license or student ID. Voters without an acceptable form of ID will need to sign a statement affirming their identity or cast a provisional ballot.
Registered voters can also request a mail ballot anytime before 5 p.m. June 9 here. All absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by the local registrar’s office by noon on the following Friday will be counted.
Teo Armus contributed to this report.