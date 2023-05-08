Loudoun’s 2023 Democratic primary election: A guide to voting, candidates

More on her candidacy: As a 15-year public defender who is now doing education law in private practice, I have a proven track record as a system reformer and consensus builder. The work I have done has been transformative and lasting, in part because of my ability to ardently advocate for change, even with folks who don’t agree with me, and win them to my side. As Loudoun’s next commonwealth’s attorney, I promise to hold myself and my office accountable to our community with the transparency and honesty that has been sorely lacking in the last 3½ years. I will build a team of lawyers and staff who truly adhere to our vision and values, with competence and courage.