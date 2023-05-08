The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Pedestrian killed in crash involving Fairfax County fire truck

May 8, 2023 at 7:58 a.m. EDT
Authorities said a pedestrian is dead Monday after an incident involving the Fairfax County fire department.

On Twitter, Fairfax County police said there was a crash that involved Fairfax County Fire and Rescue at Laurel Glade and Glade drives in Reston. Part of the roads were closed for some time. No further details were immediately released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

