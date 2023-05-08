Postal Service employee detained after shooting outside D.C. facility

The woman was conscious and breathing, according to D.C. police. The shooting occurred about 9:25 a.m. outside the U.S. Postal Service’s main office, located at 900 Brentwood Road Northeast.

A U.S. Postal Service employee is in custody after allegedly shooting a woman Monday morning in the parking lot of a Postal Service facility in Northeast D.C., a police spokesperson said.

In recent years, there have been multiple instances of shootings at Postal Service facilities across the country. In 2021, a USPS carrier assistant in Memphis killed two of his co-workers at an annex facility before killing himself. Last year, a 27-year-old USPS worker shot and killed his supervisor at a post office in Chattanooga, Tenn., after a dispute, and then took his own life.