Postal Service employee detained after shooting outside D.C. facility

A U.S. Postal Service employee is in custody after allegedly shooting a woman Monday morning in the parking lot of a Postal Service facility in Northeast D.C., a police spokesperson said.
The Postal Service did not immediately respond to request for comment.
In recent years, there have been multiple instances of shootings at Postal Service facilities across the country. In 2021, a USPS carrier assistant in Memphis killed two of his co-workers at an annex facility before killing himself. Last year, a 27-year-old USPS worker shot and killed his supervisor at a post office in Chattanooga, Tenn., after a dispute, and then took his own life.