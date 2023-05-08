The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
D.C.

Postal Service employee detained after shooting outside D.C. facility

The woman who was shot was conscious and breathing Monday morning, according to D.C. police.

By
May 8, 2023 at 12:07 p.m. EDT
(iStock)
1 min

A U.S. Postal Service employee is in custody after allegedly shooting a woman Monday morning in the parking lot of a Postal Service facility in Northeast D.C., a police spokesperson said.

The woman was conscious and breathing, according to D.C. police. The shooting occurred about 9:25 a.m. outside the U.S. Postal Service’s main office, located at 900 Brentwood Road Northeast.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The Postal Service did not immediately respond to request for comment.

In recent years, there have been multiple instances of shootings at Postal Service facilities across the country. In 2021, a USPS carrier assistant in Memphis killed two of his co-workers at an annex facility before killing himself. Last year, a 27-year-old USPS worker shot and killed his supervisor at a post office in Chattanooga, Tenn., after a dispute, and then took his own life.

Loading...