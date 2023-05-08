Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cocaine Bear may have gotten all the attention earlier this year, but over the weekend it was Honey Bear who was the star of College Gardens. That’s the Rockville neighborhood where Scott Butterworth and his teenage daughter Nalini have been tending backyard beehives for the past three years. On Friday night, they went from beekeeping to bearkeeping, after a bear helped itself to some honey.

“There were a lot of Winnie the Pooh jokes running around our house,” Scott told me Monday morning, a few hours after a truck from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources had pulled away from his house, a bear trap in the bed, a bear in the bear trap.

This, presumably, was the black bear that made the news last week when it was spotted in West Rockville, picked up in grainy black-and-white footage by doorbell cameras.

Advertisement

The City of Rockville announced the bear sighting and shared bear-safety tips from the National Park Service: “Identify yourself by talking calmly so the bear knows you are a human and not a prey animal. Remain still; stand your ground but slowly wave your arms. Help the bear recognize you as a human. … A scream or sudden movement may trigger an attack.”

This morning RCPD and DNR safely and successfully trapped and relocated the Rockville bear to a new home outside the City and County. We wish we the bear the best in his new journey. pic.twitter.com/1Ap3SoxQos — Rockville City Police Department (@RockvilleCityPD) May 8, 2023

What’s the best way to let a bear know you’re human? Identify the squares in a grid that have a traffic light?

Anyway, Scott’s wife, Chaula, wondered if perhaps the beehives might attract the bear.

“It’s never going to happen,” Scott told her. “He’s got to cross too many busy roads.”

Said Scott: “Not even 24 hours later, the bear’s in our backyard.”

That was Friday night, a little after dusk, when a banging came from outside the house. Scott happened to be out of town on a trip. When Chaula looked the next morning, it was clear that something had attacked one of their four hives.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t just knocked off its base, the frames had been pulled out,” Scott said. “It was either a bear or a teenager.”

I know Scott from when he used to work at The Post as a copy editor. My daughters used to babysit the Butterworth girls: Asha, Nalini and Devika. You think you know a guy and then you find out on Facebook that he’s become an apiarist.

“The bees started in 2020, right before the pandemic,” he told me. “I'd gone through a class to learn how to become a beekeeper. I thought it would be a fun little project. When the world shut down, it became a great diversion.”

His daughter Nalini — 14 at the time — pitched in. Because Scott was out of town Friday, it was Nalini who put the hive back together. She did it again after the bear returned Saturday night.

“I think that’s where the years of working with bees really helped out,” Scott said. “You’re walking into an angry cloud of bees: I can calm you down and work with you.”

Advertisement

On Sunday afternoon, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources brought a bear trap. You knew it was a bear trap because it had “DANGER BEAR TRAP” written in white on the green contraption. It looked like a length of corrugated culvert pipe, sealed on one end with a mesh screen and affixed with a door on the other.

“The big question for me was how are you going to bait it?” Scott said. “They went with store-bought doughnuts and molasses and vanilla.”

Why?

“Sugar, plain and simple,” said Brian Eyler, associate director of the Maryland DNR. “They really like sugar.”

DNR’s bear team keeps a freezer full of doughnuts just for bear calls. The molasses and vanilla put off a strong scent.

The trap was set around 11 p.m. Sunday.

“Then pretty much for the next six hours we’re hearing the bear trying to get out of the trap,” Scott said. “It was pretty darn noisy. It made one heck of a racket.”

Advertisement

DNR drove the bear — a 140-pound male — to the far northwest corner of Montgomery County. They tranquilized the bear while it was in the trap, removed it, then took measurements and samples, including DNA. It was put back in the trap, then awakened.

“While it’s still in the trap we will give it a little bear spray, just to try to condition that bear further,” Brian said. “You don’t want it to be around people. It doesn’t harm the bear. It’s just to make him think about what he was doing. In most cases, we find that does convince the bear to start avoiding people.”

Brian said people shouldn’t fear black bears.

“This bear wasn't displaying any aggressive behavior,” he said. “He was doing what bears do.”

When bears are seen, he said, homeowners should be sure to remove all food from their property: bird feeders, trash, greasy barbecue grills, etc.

Scott and Nalini give a lot of the honey that their bees produce to friends. They sell some, too.

“People say, ‘You do have really good honey,’” Scott said.

Now it’s bear-approved.

GiftOutline Gift Article