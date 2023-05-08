GMU student’s experience as a felon now informs her work as an artist

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eighteen years ago, Traci Reynolds became a felon. Today she’s an artist, hoping her latest work will prompt anyone who encounters it to stop and think about the lives of women who are behind bars. Reynolds, now 57, is sitting in the George Mason University Art and Design building, draped in a gold dress and clutching a G-note singing bowl, which is supposed to assist with the healing of one’s throat chakra. She just held a singing bowl performance to raise awareness for people affected by mass incarceration and encourage people to interact with her art.

In 2003, Reynolds graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with an MFA in creative writing, but after multiple shoplifting convictions spurred on by a mental health crisis, a future that once felt bright started to dim.

“I was lost and spinning,” explains Reynolds, a non-degree-seeking student at George Mason University. “I thought I could never make it back into the world again. There are so many bars for reentry. Especially for women — we fall through the cracks.”

Unmedicated mania, trauma and addiction issues caused Reynolds, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in her early 20s, to become familiar with the criminal justice system. She would later learn this is common — 31 percent of women in jails are reported to have a serious mental illness.

Reynolds spent four separate occasions in jail — the longest stay was almost three weeks — and multiple stints in psychiatric facilities. It has been almost two decades since that tumultuous period. She has spent much of her career working at an organization that protects and advocates for sexual assault survivors. And in recent years, she rediscovered her love of fine arts. She began taking classes at GMU two years ago to pursue her passion for art and make steps toward her ultimate goal of earning an MFA in visual art.

She’s now using her experience to raise awareness about the impact of incarceration on women and girls through her mixed-media piece “Weep Sister Sing,” which is on display at the George Mason University Art and Design building until June 15.

“Traci is a deeply committed person whose drive and determination [are] matched by the love in her heart,” says her professor Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, who encouraged Reynolds to work through the stigma of the subject matter to create her world.

When Reynolds began her piece, which was for an assignment in a mixed media course, she thought about her experience with the justice system. “There’s this pipeline to incarceration [that] often starts in childhood,” she says. She chose, as her starting point, an object that reflects that origin of innocence: a doll. The one she picked had a name, Nora, and reminded Reynolds of the type of doll she had as a child. “I took a doll’s face and I made a mold of [it], and then I started pressing faces out of that single mold.”

Using three types of clay to create bonelike artifacts and different pressures to create variations in shape, Reynolds molded 1,256 faces to represent the 172,700 women and girls incarcerated in the United States as of March 1. Each face represents about 138 incarcerated individuals.

The six canvases behind the faces, faux-finished to look like concrete, are a further reminder of the dull cells that incarcerated people inhabit. Reynolds wanted to stress the feeling of being caged, so she used dressmaker pins to hang the faces. When the light hits them just right, it appears as if the visages are behind bars.

On a recent day in May, Reynolds brought along more clay faces and scattered them on the floor for her performance, to represent the women who are on parole or probation or have failed to gain reentry. “Maybe they’re not behind bars now, but they’re still remnants of who they were in a former life and artifacts of themselves,” says Reynolds. The fallen faces represent different healing journeys.

“Weep Sister Sing” is only partially lit. “One light working. The other light’s not working,” says Reynolds. “I don’t want it to be on. Because in jail, the lights are never right. There’s always a broken light.”

Since displaying her artwork, Reynolds says, she has had people approach her to discuss their own experiences with the criminal justice system. “This is the first time I’ve come out about any of this. I’ve kept it shamefully locked inside for so long. But shame is part of the problem,” she says. Her goal with the piece is to encourage women to continue fighting for the lives they deserve, even if they face additional barriers by being formerly incarcerated.

“I was enabled, in some way, to survive this,” she says, “so I could help other women survive.”

If you go

Weep Sister Sing

George Mason University, 4400 University Dr., Fairfax. art.gmu.edu.

Dates: Through June 15.

Admission: Free.

