Trone of Md. launches first statewide TV ad buy for U.S. Senate run

Just days after announcing he plans to run for Senate, Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) is launching his first major television ad buy, an early sign of how the congressman’s personal wealth can give him a jump in what is expected to be a highly competitive Democratic primary race to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Ben Cardin (D).

Trone, the mogul founder of Total Wine & More, is spending seven figures on the statewide ad campaign, which will detail his focus on three main issues: criminal justice reform, combating the opioid crisis and broadening mental health resources — the areas Trone is most known for in Congress. His campaign declined to say the specific dollar amount Trone spent on the ad.

“I’m David Trone, and I’m running for the Senate. I don’t have a slogan. I don’t have a single campaign flier. But I do have the podium, and I intend to use it,” he says to kick off the ad, which shows Trone traveling in a car with a podium tied down to a trailer bed.

“As a congressman, I made it my mission to help people struggling with substance use, mental health, and an unfair criminal justice system — without taking a penny from PACs and lobbyists,” Trone says, noting that he plans to use his platform to continue that work.

Trone’s early television buy underscores how quickly the Senate race is expected to heat up. Trone joined Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large) in announcing a run for Cardin’s Senate seat last week, on the heels of Cardin, 79, revealing that he will not seek reelection in 2024.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D), the county’s former top prosecutor, is also expected to make a decision soon, and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), told Time recently that he would take the month of May to consider whether he is interested in running. The entry of those high-profile figures could drastically shape the strokes of the primary race.

Trone previously ran against Raskin in a competitive Democratic primary to fill the House seat of now-Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) in 2016 — though despite Trone’s millions of dollars in spending, Raskin won, showing how big spending doesn’t always equate to a victory. Trone, who weathered accusations about “buying” a seat, went on to win in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in Western Maryland in 2018, spending nearly $12 million in that primary.

But Trone, who was known then as a businessman and philanthropist, now has much broader name recognition after serving two terms in Congress, and winning a third last year in what was largely seen as Maryland’s only competitive House race. In that campaign he spent more than $12 million of his own money, defeating Del. Neil Parrott (R-Washington County) by nine percentage points.

Trone has positioned himself as a liberal-minded negotiator who can use his business prowess to strike bipartisan deals on issues he pursues in Congress, namely those that he says shouldn’t be political, such as mental health and drug addiction — issues personal to him after losing his nephew to an overdose.

He has since sought to turn those previous attacks on his wealth into a positive campaign message, noting that self-funding means he doesn’t take money from PACs or lobbyists, as he notes in the new ad. He does, however, accept money donated by individuals funneled through a PAC they support. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee PAC has bundled nearly $32,000 in contributions from individuals to Trone this year, according to federal campaign finance records.

Trone did not say in an interview ahead of his campaign announcement how much he plans to spend on the race, though he noted that he is prepared to devote sizable resources to getting out his message across the state. He has so far contributed $150,000 of his own money to the race, federal campaign finance records show.

