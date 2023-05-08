Monday in Washington seemed reminiscent of shifting seasons

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Monday, a little more than halfway through spring, Washington's weather seemed in a single day to suggest the shift from one season to another. Out of the springlike mists of morning came an afternoon approximation of summer heat.

In addition, the afternoon flaunted those heaped up white and gray clouds that billowed and bulged in the blue haze. These are the shape-shifting clouds that sustain summer thoughts and summer dreams.

Monday’s high temperature of 84 degrees would have made for a pleasant, slightly cool summer afternoon. The reading proved our highest in May, nine above the average high for the date.

Not only was it the warmest reading here this month, but the high was by many degrees the warmest here since the anomalous 88 of April 21. The morning temperature also proved to be elevated. Monday was the first day this month on which the mercury seemed to recall where we were headed and doggedly declined to drop below 60.

That high and that low made the average for the day 72 degrees. For the first time this month, and the first time in many days, the daily temperature recognized the writing on the calendar, and exceeded the average. It helped remind us that summer is coming.

