For someone who never actually tested positive for covid, Clarissa Ferraris sure has a house full of the virus. It's on hundreds of postcards that the Columbia, Md., collector has amassed over the last three years. There are postcards of health-care workers battling the spiky globular virus, of cityscapes emptied by the pandemic, of fanciful outfits designed to maintain social distancing (a hat six feet in diameter, for example). So many covid-related postcards have come out in the last three years that Clarissa and a fellow collector have created an online database of them. They've posted lectures on YouTube about this very specific interest, too.

“Postcards have always been a witness of what happened,” Clarissa said. “So it was logical that there would be covid postcards.”

And it was logical that Clarissa would collect them.

“I’ve been collecting since I was probably 13,” Clarissa, 67, told me.

She started when she found 2,000 postcards that her late grandfather had amassed. That was in Italy. Her grandfather, she said, was something between a collector and a pack rat, which probably describes any of us consumed by the desire to acquire … things — or lots of a certain thing, anyway.

Postcards, Clarissa said, are especially collectible. That’s because a single postcard can appeal to myriad types of collectors.

“A postcard can have a carriage with a horse in a small town and some people dressed in folkloric costumes,” she said. “There could be many different reasons why the postcard is taken by three different collectors. For some it’s because of the horse and carriage. For some it’s because of the village. For some it’s because of the costumes the ladies are dressed in.”

There are several strands to Clarissa’s collecting. Here’s just a sample: She collects Girl Scout postcards. (She was active in the group for years.) She collects cards of Lausanne, Switzerland. (She used to live there.) She collects cards related to concrete. (A physicist, Clarissa retired five years ago from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, where she did research about concrete.)

And then covid struck.

“Postcards always have depicted current events,” she said. Here was a big one.

In the early 1900s, postcards were a way to spread news. If you’d moved away from your hometown, you might not have heard about some local disaster. It wasn’t just the message inked on the back of a card that informed you — it could be the photo on the front. Entrepreneurial photographers would take pictures, print postcards and hope to sell them. I have a World War I-era postcard that shows a building in Yorkshire destroyed by a Zeppelin raid.

Clarissa’s covid collection began as these things tend to, with a single item: a pandemic-related card she acquired as part of her interest in current events. There have to be more, she thought — the collector’s mantra.

She started looking on sites like Etsy, Zazzle and Redbubble, where artists were selling their viral creations. She learned that an English collector named Mark Routh also had an interest in the topic. They joined forces to acquire cards and enter them into an online database: sites.google.com/view/covidpostcardsdatabase.

The database has around 1,900 cards, from more than 60 countries. The styles are all over the map: some funny, some sad, some heroic.

“The Chinese had a clear style you can recognize,” Clarissa said. “Most of them were by artists sponsored by the government or other entities, so they have a certain propaganda feeling.”

That’s at least as compared to American ones, she said. Ours tend to have a lighter tone, like “Greetings from my backyard” rather than “Greetings from Ocean City.”

Some collectors commission their own cards to share with friends or among other members of postcard clubs. Clarissa has a card by Rick Geary, a freelance illustrator in New Mexico, that was commissioned in 2021 by a member of Wichita’s club, one of the most active in the country. It depicts a man in scrubs using a syringe to battle a virus-headed Hydra.

Said Rick: “My thought was, rather than concentrate on the negative aspects [of the pandemic], I’d make a card about the positive outcome: the vaccine.”

I asked Clarissa if she actually sends postcards or if she just collects them.

“Oh yeah,” she said.

This happens to be National Postcard Week. She commissioned a postcard from a young Maryland artist named Adam Knapton. It combines several of her interests: A cat snoozes atop a pile of postcards — one of which is of a concrete truck — in an Italian landscape. Clarissa will mail out 70 this week.

Cute. But couldn’t she just email the image as a JPEG attachment?

“That’s missing all the fun,” she said.

