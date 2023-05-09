D.C. judge awards rent credits to Marbury Plaza’s residents

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A D.C. judge has ordered the owner of the troubled Marbury Plaza apartment complex to give tenants rent credits for the months they have been living in substandard conditions. The ruling, handed down in late April, comes nearly a year after the judge ordered the owner of a sprawling apartment complex in Southeast Washington to repair the aging building and ensure it was safe for residents to live in.

Tenants living in the 672 units of Marbury Plaza have for more than two years struggled with mold, water intrusion, failing plumbing systems, shoddy electrical wiring, a plague of insect and rodent infestations, and malfunctioning elevators. During the hottest months of the year, residents have said, the air conditioning would cut out — an issue that in 2021 prompted the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency to send two Metro buses and assemble cooling stations to provide relief to suffering families. In the winter, residents said, heat and hot water was unreliable.

D.C. Superior Court Judge Neal E. Kravitz ordered across-the-board rent cuts of 50 percent for the more than 2,500 residents of Marbury Plaza, from June 2022 onward, indefinitely, “in acknowledgement of the severity of the unsafe and unsanitary conditions … all of which the residents of Marbury Plaza have suffered through because of [the landlord’s] abject contempt for the court’s order.” D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb estimated the amount of retroactive credits alone will return about $5 million to residents.

If the landlord does not institute the repairs the court has called for, the percentage of rent abatement will increase.

The judge also imposed fines of $5,000 per day for every day the owner remains out of compliance with the court’s orders.

The complex’s owner, Anthony Pilvas, did not immediately return emails seeking comment.

Before the deterioration of the Marbury Plaza structures over the past several years, the complex was a destination for D.C.’s Black middle class beginning when it was first constructed in 1965. It even attracted celebrity residents, including singer Isaac Hayes. The residential complex has garden-style apartments and two high-rise buildings, the upper levels of which offer a panoramic view that includes the Virginia and D.C. skylines, U.S. Capitol and monuments.

Residents have said they moved there thinking they would be able to enjoy the amenities of the complex, including its pool, which, according to the lawsuit, had remained unusable throughout the 2021 and much of the 2022 season.

Schwalb celebrated this and two other recent resolutions of lawsuits that resulted in court-appointed receivers to help oversee repairs on neglected rental properties, including the parties dispute over the embattled Foster House property in Shaw.

“All District tenants are entitled to live in a safe, habitable, code-compliant home. These outcomes will have an immediate and positive impact on thousands of people across the city who for far too long have been forced to live in deplorable, unsafe conditions,” Schwalb wrote in a news release touting the cases. “When landlords and property managers violate tenants’ rights, or worse, ignore court orders to repair their properties, OAG will take all necessary measures to ensure compliance with the law.”

The third lawsuit Schwalb highlighted in his announcement this week was his office’s case against A.J. Edwards Realty, which owns Garfield Court Apartments and Concorde Gardens. At Garfield Court and Concorde, the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment found evidence of lead and the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs recorded nearly 300 housing code violations. Emails seeking comment from Adolphe Edwards, who owns A.J. Edwards Realty, were not immediately returned.

After minimal work was done to bring the buildings into compliance and ensure the safety of their apartments, the D.C. Superior Court appointed an outside third party known as a receiver to monitor repairs.

