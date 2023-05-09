Shooting outside D.C. postal facility is tied to domestic dispute

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

By police account, a pregnant Davida Johnson pulled up to work at a U.S. Postal Service facility in D.C. on Monday morning with her baby's expectant father and saw another woman waiting there with her own child by the same man.

Johnson got out of the car, according to charging documents released Tuesday, and the woman approached her and screamed: "I'm going to kick that baby out of your stomach!"

Johnson, a 25-year-old Postal Service employee, drew her handgun, pointed it at the woman and pulled the trigger, police said.

The woman was struck and injured in the arm and buttocks; Johnson was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. A judge ordered her held in D.C. jail until her next hearing, scheduled for Friday.

The incident is an example of what public safety officials in Washington say is happening at an alarming rate: residents responding to disputes by using a gun.

“When I took this position, it was mostly believed that gun violence was rooted in feuding communities,” said Linda Harllee Harper, director of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention and the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, in an April interview with The Washington Post. “But now, it is interpersonal disputes that are solved with a gun. … That is hard to get in front of.”

District officials have been under pressure to curb crime as the city is on track to surpass 200 homicides for the third consecutive year. Other categories of crime have also increased since the same time last year, with violent crime up by 10 percent and property crime up by 30 percent.

In court Tuesday, public defender Kavya Naini argued that Johnson, a mother of three small children, had no prior arrests and should be released from jail until trial. Naini said Johnson acted out of self-defense after she saw the woman who was shot and two others threatened and cursed at her.

“Ms. Johnson was threatened with physical action that not only endangered herself, but another life as well,” Naini said, referencing the pregnancy.

But Magistrate Judge Judith Pipe said “mere words” were not justification for deadly force. The judge described events captured on a security camera.

“Video shows that the victim walks up to her, drops a cellphone and Ms. Johnson fires twice,” Pipe said. “I have no evidence of self-defense.”

