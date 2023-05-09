Fairfax County adopts budget with lower tax rate, raises for employees

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors Tuesday adopted a budget that lowers the property tax rate for homeowners and gives county employees raises, part of a larger effort to combat the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on Northern Virginia. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The $5.3 billion spending plan, approved by the board on a 9-1 vote, lowers the residential property rate by 2 cents to $1.09 per $100 of assessed value, a move that still means an average increase of $412 in annual property tax bills due to rising property values in a local real estate market that became charged after people sought larger homes during the pandemic.

With average automobile prices also still higher than they were before the pandemic, the county will assess taxes on personal property at 90 percent of their value — an increase from 85 percent, but still less than the full value in a continuing effort to lower the extra cost to residents caused by the higher values.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the county’s 12,000 employees will get a 5.44 percent pay increase — a calculation based on what the county believes those workers can get elsewhere in this economic climate — along with raises based on performance and longevity.

“This budget recognizes the impact of inflation on our residents and on our ability to recruit and retain employees,” Jeffrey C. McKay (D), the board chair, said in a statement issued after the board indicated how it would vote last month.

“It provides funding for core priorities in affordable housing, environmental protection, parks, libraries, protecting our most vulnerable residents, mental health treatment, and recognizes our future is uncertain and we must prepare for tougher times ahead,” McKay’s statement said.

Supervisor Pat Herrity (R-Springfield), who has argued for lowering taxes further, voted against the plan.

Advertisement

The board was initially considering a proposal to freeze the residential property tax rate and offer employees lower raises, though County Executive Bryan J. Hill allowed for some flexibility by setting aside a projected $90 million surplus in revenue.

That amount increased to $110 million as the economy slightly improved and new revenue estimates came in, Hill informed the board last month.

Other counties in Northern Virginia have taken similar steps to soften the impact of the region’s higher cost of living.

Last month, Prince William County’s board adopted a budget that lowers the tax rate by 6 cents, to $0.966 per $100 of assessed value, keeping the average annual tax bill the same. The board also approved 6 percent salary increases for most employees and increased the tax for equipment inside data centers by 50 cents, to $2.15 per $100 of assessed value.

Arlington County kept its tax rate for homeowners at $1.013 per $100 of assessed value, resulting in a $369 average increase in annual real estate taxes. Loudoun County lowered its tax rate by 1.5 cents, to $0.875 per $100 of assessed value, which means an average $339 increase in annual tax bills.

GiftOutline Gift Article