Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks launches U.S. Senate bid

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) announced Tuesday she will seek the Democratic nomination to fill the seat of Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), heating up a growing field of candidates in what is expected to be a highly competitive primary. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “There aren’t enough people in the US Senate who live like, think like and look like the people they’re supposed to represent,” Alsobrooks wrote in her announcement message on Twitter. “My Great-Grandma told me, ‘if you don’t like something, go farther and do better.’ I’m proud to say I’m running for the Senate. Let’s go farther together.”

Alsobrooks has been a rising star within the Democratic Party in Maryland since 2018, when she took the helm of Prince George’s County, long known as one of the wealthiest Black counties in America. Alsobrooks previously served as Prince George’s state’s attorney, drawing inspiration in her approach to nonviolent drug offenders from Vice President Harris, who had developed diversion programs as the top cop in San Francisco — and who aided Alsobrooks in her first bid for county executive.

Alsobrooks was widely seen as a potential contender for Maryland governor last year, though she decided against launching a campaign to instead focus on Prince George’s; she noted at the time that there would be “other opportunities” to run for higher office. Instead, she campaigned for Wes Moore, who became the state’s first Black governor, and who now works with Alsobrooks on major Maryland priorities such as bringing the FBI headquarters to Prince George’s County.

Her entry into the Senate race sets up a high-profile contest — for now — between her and Rep. David Trone (D-Md.), the wealthy founder of Total Wine & More who is expected to spend millions in a largely self-funded campaign. Montgomery County Council Member Will Jawando (D-At Large) is also running, though he is likely to have far less name recognition statewide.

Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) is expected to make a decision sometime this month about whether he is interested in running for the seat. His national star power among liberals, after his leadership in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol could add a whole new layer to the Senate race should he decide to jump in.

