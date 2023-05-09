Va. deputies accused of criminally injuring a motorist with dementia

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A sheriff’s deputy and a former deputy in northwestern Virginia have been indicted on felony charges stemming from the violent arrest of a 77-year-old man who, according to his family, was afflicted with dementia and died about two weeks after suffering a head injury during the incident. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The charges result from a traffic stop last year in Front Royal, Va., that occurred after the motorist, Ralph C. Ennis, traveled for four miles in his pickup truck while being chased by a Warren County deputy with his vehicle’s emergency lights and siren activated. The deputy was trying to stop Ennis for driving 8 mph over the speed limit, authorities said.

Ennis — described by his family in a subsequent lawsuit as “confused and disoriented” by dementia — eventually stopped his Ford F-150 in a parking lot and got out. Deputy Tyler S. Poe then slammed Ennis against the truck, after which then-Deputy Zachary A. Fadely tackled Ennis, who fell to the ground beneath Poe and Fadely, according to authorities and video of the April 2, 2022, encounter.

Advertisement

In the lawsuit, Ennis’s family says he suffered a brain injury diagnosed as a “terminal intracerebral hemorrhage” and died in a hospice facility 13 days after the traffic stop. The Virginia medical examiner’s office concluded that the cause of death was an array of medical problems, including “complications of Alzheimer disease,” and that the manner of death was “natural,” not homicide.

A grand jury in Warren County, 70 miles west of Washington, indicted Fadely on one count of malicious wounding, punishable in Virginia by five to 20 years in prison. Fadely, 30, surrendered to authorities Tuesday and was ordered jailed pending a bond hearing Friday, according to online court records and a spokesman for the Virginia State Police, which investigated the traffic stop.

The spokesman, Sgt. Brent W. Coffey, said Poe, 25, was charged with one count of unlawful wounding, which carries a potential sentence of one to five years. Poe surrendered Monday and was released to await a future court appearance, Coffey said. He said Fadely and Poe have not yet entered pleas to the charges. Online records do not indicate whether they have retained criminal-defense attorneys.

Advertisement

Lawyers representing Fadely and Poe in the lawsuit, filed in federal court in Harrisonburg, Va., did not respond to messages seeking comment on the indictment. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office also did not respond to a request for comment. In court filings in the civil case, which accuses Fadely and Poe of battery and using excessive force, the two have denied any wrongdoing. Sheriff Mark Butler told the Northern Virginia Daily that Fadely no longer works for his office.

Because the incident involved local deputies, Warren County prosecutors recused themselves. The case is being handled by the office of Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth, who has declined to comment on the investigation. Ennis lived in the Prince William community of Gainesville.

The incident began shortly before 1:20 a.m., when Ennis was driving south on Winchester Road, a main thoroughfare in Warren County, and Deputy Christopher Pontius registered his speed with radar at 63 mph in a 55-mph zone, according to the lawsuit, which seeks $6 million and is scheduled for trial next year. In the ensuing four-mile pursuit on Winchester, the lawsuit says, Ennis’s speed ranged from 35 mph to 45 mph, until he stopped in a parking lot.

Advertisement

Other deputies, including Fadely and Poe, also converged on the pickup truck. “Mr. Ennis stepped out of his vehicle appearing visibly confused and disoriented,” the lawsuit says, describing a scene recorded by several deputies’ body cameras. “Mr. Ennis, who appeared not to hear or was generally confused by the multiple and sometimes conflicting commands [shouted by deputies], began to slowly walk away from his vehicle toward Deputy Pontius.”

That was when Poe stepped forward, grabbed Ennis, spun him around and slammed him face-first against the truck, the videos show. Fadely then charged in, also grabbing Ennis, and the three tumbled to the ground, with Ennis on the bottom.

Ennis was not armed, and a Breathalyzer test later found no trace of alcohol in his system, according to the lawsuit.

As the arrest unfolded, Front Royal police Cpl. R.D. Lowery watched from the parking lot, and his body camera recorded his reaction, according to the lawsuit. “That was f---ing unjust and f---ing uncalled for,” he said aloud to himself.

GiftOutline Gift Article