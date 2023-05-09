‘Trump in heels’ Amanda Chase has 2 challengers in Va. GOP Senate race

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — State Sen. Amanda F. Chase, the self-described “Trump in heels” who praised the U.S. Capitol rioters as “patriots,” has two GOP rivals nipping at her pumps as she seeks a third four-year term in Richmond. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Chase’s challengers in the June 20 primary, former state senator Glen Sturtevant and nonprofit leader Tina Ramirez, are trying to convince voters in a newly drawn suburban district south of Richmond that they’d cut the same staunchly conservative figure in the Capitol as the incumbent — without the drama.

Chase (Chesterfield) has frequently clashed with fellow Republicans, cursed at a state Capitol police officer in 2019 over a parking spot, abruptly quit the GOP Senate caucus that year, recorded a video on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes (who has since been found guilty of seditious conspiracy), and endured a rare bipartisan censure in 2021 that cost her the last of her committee assignments.

Not a single Republican senator who has weighed in on the race has endorsed her. Yet Chase’s vocal support for former president Donald Trump has endeared her to the GOP base, as has a voting record that has earned her 100 percent ratings from groups supporting gun rights, tax cuts and the abolition of abortion.

Chase’s challengers have not directly attacked her but have merely suggested that they would more effectively represent residents of the right-leaning 12th District, which includes part of Chesterfield County and all of Colonial Heights.

“In the Senate, I’ll be a workhorse, not a show horse,” Sturtevant, a lawyer who has moved sharply to the right on guns since his single term in the Senate, says in a TV ad that shows him shooting skeet.

“Do-nothing career politicians are failing to defend our conservative freedoms in Virginia,” Ramirez says in an ad of her own that, like Sturtevant’s, never mentions Chase by name.

Their decision to avoid criticizing Chase directly is another sign of Trump’s enduring grip on the GOP, even in a suburban district in a state he lost twice, said veteran Richmond political analyst Bob Holsworth.

“This is not the rural heartland,” he said. “But this is the impact that Trump has had on the party — that no one wants to take a position against Chase that could be seen as anti-Trump. Anything that Trump supports, they’re not touching.”

Chase said she will rejoin the Senate GOP caucus if voters send her back to the Capitol, but she makes no apologies for past clashes with other Republicans, which she attributes to her principled defense of conservative values.

“Sometimes you have to challenge leadership,” Chase said in an interview with The Washington Post last week, following a candidate forum at a country club by the Midlothian Business Alliance.

In a chamber where Democrats have a 22-18 edge, it’s essential to elect “firebrand Republicans in the name of Trump, in the name of Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Chase said at a gun rights forum in March, referring to two far-right members of Congress from Florida and Georgia. “There are different types of Republicans. You need Republicans that have a backbone. You know that I do.”

Ramirez, whose nonprofit, Hardwired, promotes religious freedom worldwide, can be as outspoken as Chase in defense of Trump and hard-right policy goals such as eliminating gun-free zones at schools.

“The witch hunt won’t end with Trump. It’ll end with you,” Ramirez tweeted Aug. 8, after the FBI searched the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

At the gun rights forum, put on by the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), all three candidates said they would support loosening restrictions on machine guns so they are regulated like any other firearm. (Currently, machine guns have to be registered with the State Police as well as federal authorities.)

Given rising tensions with China, Chase said, ordinary Americas like herself, a “suburban mom from Chesterfield,” need the right to arm themselves with machine guns or any other “weapon that’s out there.”

“As a patriot and someone who loves this country, I will be on the front lines,” she said. “I want to have what they have. Because I’m not going to go with a knife to a gunfight.”

Ramirez also said machine guns should not be singled out for tighter regulation.

“I don’t think there’s a difference between what firearm you’re going to use, except that sometimes it’s actually really nice to have one that shoots all over the place if you don’t know exactly how to shoot the target as well as you would like,” she said with a laugh, describing herself as a bad shot.

The remark was “tongue in cheek,” Ramirez strategist Jimmy Keady later clarified, adding that she’s “a good shot.”

Sturtevant, a lawyer who represents veterans with medical malpractice claims, went with a softer tone than the other two but agreed that the law should not make distinctions between machine guns and other firearms.

“An infringement on the Second Amendment is ultimately an infringement on all of our other rights,” he said.

In 2019, Sturtevant was the only Republican in the Senate to vote for a “red flag” bill, which would have allowed authorities to temporarily seize guns from people deemed a risk to themselves or others. He touted that vote in a TV ad that year as he sought reelection in a Chesterfield swing district, appearing with a woman who had lost a daughter to gun violence.

In his current race, in a more right-leaning district, Sturtevant has been apologizing for supporting that bill, which failed in 2019 but passed the next year after Democrats took full control of the legislature. (Sturtevant was out of office by then, having lost to Democrat Ghazala Hashmi in an anti-Trump wave.)

Seeking to justify his thinking at the time of the vote, Sturtevant reminded the VCDL that the Trump administration had endorsed similar measures.

“I whiffed that,” he said — a line that Ramirez later deployed in a fundraising pitch that offered yellow plastic bats to her donors.

Sturtevant’s newest ad shows him decked out in a flannel shirt and hunting vest, promising to defend Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s conservative agenda. Cartoon images of Democrats’ initiatives — “greenhouse gas tax” and “Medicaid expansion bill” — shatter in the air as he fires.

Ramirez mocks the ad on Twitter, pointing out that flying among the cartoon shards is the intact clay pigeon he’d aimed at. “Watch Glen ‘whiff’ the clay he’s trying to shoot in his new ad — just like he ‘whiffed’ defending our Constitutional rights,” she tweeted.

Only one policy difference surfaced at the VCDL forum, on a question about guns in schools. Chase and Ramirez said they opposed the current gun-free zones that prevent teachers, staff members and parents from carrying firearms in schools. Sturtevant said he supports having armed school resource officers but would leave it to local authorities to decide whether to allow other armed individuals in schools.

All three are running on their support for lower taxes and school choice, and on their opposition to abortion. Chase and Ramirez have gone after Sturtevant for supporting the Equal Rights Amendment as a senator. They claim the measure would have undermined any restrictions on abortion — something Sturtevant and other supporters have disputed.

Ramirez rolled out her newest TV ad Tuesday, aimed entirely at Sturtevant, hammering on his red-flag vote and accusing him of supporting “taxpayer-funded abortion on demand,” based on the ERA vote.

Ramirez, who unsuccessfully sought her party’s nomination for the 7th Congressional District in 2020 and 2022, has the edge in fundraising, raising $349,606 through March 31. That includes a $145,000 transfer from her congressional campaign account. She ended the period with $109,190 in the bank.

Sturtevant raised $344,225, including $30,000 from Dominion Energy. He had $219,717 on hand heading into April. Chase raised the least, $197,908, and had $118,417 in the bank.

Chase recently rolled out a nearly five-minute video online but has no ads yet on TV. It opens on a soft note, with Chase recalling a Sunday morning in church when God first called her to public service.

Chase came in third in a seven-way gubernatorial convention in 2021, beating a former speaker of the House of Delegates and trailing only Youngkin and businessman Pete Snyder, who vastly outspent her.

Youngkin, who walked a fine line with Trump but deployed Chase as a key surrogate in rural areas during his 2021 campaign, has so far stayed neutral in the primary. The handful of Republican senators who have weighed in on the race have all backed Sturtevant.

Chase’s challengers have steered clear of criticizing her over her Jan. 6 activities and comments, which were part of what prompted fellow senators to censure her. Chase said the censure was retaliation for bucking establishment Republicans who had backed tax hikes and the expansion of Medicaid.

Chase spoke to a small crowd in Washington on Jan. 6 but left before rioters breached the Capitol. On Facebook that night, she said she did not condone violence but expressed sympathy with the rioters and called them “patriots.”

“When you back good people, law-abiding citizens, into the corner, they will push back,” she said in a Facebook video. The night before, she made a video in Washington with Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder. She later said that she did not know who Rhodes was beyond a fellow “Stop the Steal” rallygoer who invited her to join him in a video.

