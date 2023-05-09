The figures called Tuesday average. But it wasn’t.

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Tuesday, Washington experienced a day that in temperature terms could be called average. But if no day is truly average, Tuesday, despite the dictates of arithmetic, was certainly not average. In Washington, astronomy and orbital geometry grant us a little more than 90 days a year on which to enjoy 14 or more hours of sunshine. Saturday, according to the Timeanddate website, was the year’s first such day.

Among its other distinctions, Tuesday in Washington was only our fourth 14-hour day of the year.

On Tuesday, that extended period of daylight, those 14 hours and seven minutes, enabled us to witness meteorological diversity at work. We saw clouds and rain, and we also had time to glimpse blue skies and bask in sunshine.

As of 5 p.m., Washington recorded 0.10 inches of rain. Not a lot, but the most this month. As the drizzle and droplets descended, Tuesday’s rain exerted a psychological effect.

Advertisement

Although the rain total seemed scarcely enough to arouse anyone’s consternation, for hours it seemed more would soon follow. But it did not.

As for the temperatures that made Tuesday average: The high of 69 and the low of 61 combined for an average daily temperature of 65 degrees.

The records show 65 degrees as the average temperature for Washington on May 9, so we matched it. We did it even though the high was below average and the low was above. Overall in Washington, Tuesday was average.

GiftOutline Gift Article