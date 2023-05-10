Alsobrooks flexes on-the-ground support day after Senate campaign launch

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) gathered dozens of supporters at a rally to kick off her campaign for the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, seeking to shape what she described as a “people-powered” campaign as she faces challenges expanding her profile statewide and contending with the massive spending ability of one of her primary opponents.

The rally allowed Alsobrooks to flex on-the-ground energy early while rolling out a number of endorsements, and to set her own campaign narrative in a lively environment surrounded by fans, her first media availability since her campaign announcement Tuesday morning. Still, just blocks away from her rally, activists gathered to put pressure on the county executive as she faces a budget shortfall and challenged her to remain focused on her local duties, showing how Alsobrooks may still face pushback in her home base.

Taking a small stage near the New Carrollton Metro Station, Alsobrooks pushed a campaign theme that is likely to reverberate throughout the rest of the race. “You don’t just need a senator who fights for you. You need a senator who lives like, thinks like and looks like the people they’re supposed to represent,” Alsobrooks said, a mantra of sorts that she has said multiple times since her initial announcement Tuesday.

Her rhetoric suggests she intends to make broad overtures to women and Black women, and working-class mothers and families. She stressed her perspective as a parent to a teenage daughter, made the experiences of her family and grandparents central to her message, and invoked Harriet Tubman and former Maryland congresswoman Gladys Noon Spellman, among others, saying they “made it possible for me to serve in elected office.”

Identity politics are likely to play some role in the race. Though Alsobrooks did not specifically call on voters to send a Black woman from Maryland to the Senate, her supporters energized the crowd in saying it was time to make that prospect a reality. Maryland does not have any women in its congressional delegation and has not had a woman serving since 2017, which some have seen as odd for a state considered liberal and diverse.

“We are going to put a Maryland woman back on Capitol Hill!” former state senator Gloria Lawlah said to the crowd.

“It’s time, everyone, to have a woman representing us in the U.S. Senate, and it’s especially time that this woman, this Black woman, is in the United States Senate,” said Susie Turnbull, former chair of the state party. “Can you imagine what it would mean if you had Angela Alsobrooks in there talking to those guys about reproductive rights?”

Alsobrooks said she would focus on protecting abortion rights, voting rights, and would seek to “regulate the weapons of war that threaten all of our families.” Though crime remains a top concern for Prince Georgians, Alsobrooks stressed that she significantly reduced crime during her tenure as Prince George’s state’s attorney, a role she held for eight years until her election to county executive in 2018.

Asked how she saw her experience in local office translating to the U.S. Senate, Alsobrooks argued that she was the most qualified candidate in the field because of her experience with nitty-gritty policy issues. Her top opponent right now is Rep. David Trone (D-Md.), the mogul founder of Total Wine & More who was a businessman and philanthropist before his election to the House in 2018.

“When I talk about crime and public safety, I’m not talking aspirationally or theoretically — I’m talking about what I know as a person who was a prosecutor for 13 years. When I talk about growing an economy, I’m proud to say that that’s the reason we’re here at New Carrollton Metro today, is because I have worked to grow the economy here,” Alsobrooks said, as construction cranes whirred in the background on a new development.

Alsobrooks is likely to have a tough time competing financially with Trone, who is known to invest millions of his own money in his political campaigns and launched a seven-figure statewide TV ad buy just days after entering the Senate race. His campaign so far has been focused on the issues of addiction, mental health and criminal justice — one area in which Trone may compete especially with the former prosecutor.

The field is not yet fully set, with some still weighing whether to jump in following Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin’s announcement he would retire at the end of his term. Chief among them is Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), who has an existing national profile and liberal star power after his leadership investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He is expected to make a decision this month on whether to run. Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large) is also running, though he is less known statewide.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D), who serves with both Trone and Raskin in the Maryland delegation, was among those to endorse Alsobrooks on Wednesday. He said he decided to come out early in support of Alsobrooks even though he considers both Trone and Raskin good friends. He spoke to both ahead of endorsing Alsobrooks, he said.

“Angela has been a friend for many, many years. I’ve watched her grow up and develop in politics. I’ve seen the commitment and the passion in her heart. And I know aside from the fact that she’s a loving mother who puts family first, that she really does zero in on issues and will stand up very quickly to enunciate those,” Mfume said, citing both abortion rights and gun violence.

Nearly an hour before Alsobrooks’s rally and just on the other side of the New Carrollton Metro station, activists implored the county executive to fund programs targeted at the county’s most vulnerable. Progressive Maryland, a nonprofit grass roots organization, held a news conference alongside other activists urging Alsobrooks to fund “the people’s budget” as budget talks remain open for the next two weeks.

Larry Stafford, executive director of the organization, and others pushed for funding for a 2018 program that matches small donations for political candidates, the county’s universal basic income pilot program, and a senior financial assistance program for elderly Prince Georgians. Organizers also demanded rental assistance money and financial backing for nonprofits that service those in need.

Last week, Alsobrooks announced that the county is facing a projected $60 million revenue shortfall — the type of challenge that will be demanding her attention as she runs for Senate.

Alsobrooks attributed the recently discovered decline to a wind-down of federal pandemic aid, with agencies across the county expected to be impacted. To make up for the shortfall, Alsobrooks said she would dip into the county’s reserve to avoid raising property taxes, which would be deeply unpopular for many homeowners in the county.

“The budget has been put forward to the county Council and we have but a vital perhaps two weeks or so to make sure that that budget reflects the priorities of the people here in the county,” Stafford said in front of a modest gaggle of reporters. “I’m sorry if it may seem that it’s inconvenient for future political careers.”

Asked to respond to Stafford’s assertions, Alsobrooks noted that Prince George’s County isn’t unique when it comes to tackling fiscal challenges and mentioned the state’s revenue shortage.

“Prince George’s County is making decisions that are consistent with our values,” she said.

While making the county a priority while running a Senate campaign is a concern for some of those who showed up at the organizer-led news conference Wednesday, Alsobrooks said it’s not a worry for her.

“Balancing is what I have done as a mother,” she said. “Who understands balancing better than a mother?”

