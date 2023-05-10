Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A name is among a person’s most fundamental, identifiable characteristics. The same goes for a building. After my column this week on the, um, interesting names of some new District edifices, I heard from readers with their own observations. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Robert Lafsky of Great Falls wrote: “Out in Tysons there’s a new apartment building called The Lumen. I hope they’re referring to light, but in medicine the lumen is the inside of the gut. What that would make the tenants, I don’t want to think about.”

Actually, the building is called Lumen — just Lumen, no “the.” I’ve noticed a lot of today’s buildings — such as Theory near Union Market — do away entirely with the definitive article. Perhaps it’s like how band names ebb and flow, from the Beatles and the Lovin’ Spoonful to Elastica and Smash Mouth.

Terry Gans of Longboat Key, Fla., finds it ironic that developers’ intense brainstorming sessions often lead people to just scratch their heads and ask, “What?”

Advertisement

Wrote Terry: “I long for the days of naming developments by attaching ‘Fox’ or ‘Quail’ to previously nameless woods and fields. Perhaps ‘Fox Theory Ridge?’”

The rules of suburban nomenclature seem to differ from the urban name game. Wags used to say that out in the ’burbs, names memorialized the things construction had displaced, so the Oaks at Fox Chase was a place that had no oaks and no foxes.

Phil Esocoff knows about names. He’s a District architect whose work includes the Chinese Embassy residences on Connecticut Avenue NW. Phil said that when it comes time to ornament the structures he’s designed, he often takes the building’s name into account.

Phil designed the Whitman, a condominium at 910 M St. NW that’s named after the poet Walt Whitman.

“It has a floral facade ornament inspired by ‘Leaves of Grass,’” Phil wrote. “But it also has a coloration and rocklike base that recalls the western explorations of the U.S. Geological Survey conducted under John Wesley Powell’s directorship. That’s because he actually lived at this address in a townhouse demolished a number of years before the current structure was erected.”

Advertisement

Phil’s team used large, archival photos of Whitman and Powell as part of the lobby design and images of explorations of the West in the common areas. Phrases from Whitman’s poems are cut into the main beams of the rooftop pergolas.

Each era has its favored naming styles, designed to catch the imagination of potential residents. Perhaps buildings such as the Ontario, the Mendota and the Wyoming were inspired by USGS photographic surveys, Phil said.

“Likewise, names like Altamont or Kalorama have a Mediterranean spin,” he wrote.

And the associations of a name can change over the years. People may have felt differently about the Dresden, built in 1910 in Kalorama, after its German namesake city was firebombed. On the other hand, the Carthage, a block away, was built long after that African city was sacked.

Advertisement

Phil wonders if a project like Theory might have an inscription such as e=mc² carved into its facade. “Or how about: The Speed of Light @ MCPherson SquareD?”

Unbearable?

A few weeks ago, a black bear visited Michael Kirkland’s Chevy Chase neighborhood, knocking down bird feeders and smashing the cover over his goldfish pond.

“The bear has since been captured and removed,” he wrote. But after my Tuesday column on the beehive-smashing bear of Rockville, Michael had a question: “Why the sudden influx of black bears?”

Well, ’tis the season, said Brian Eyler, associate director of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Black bears are already well-established in Maryland’s four westernmost counties, he said. In springtime, sows kick young males out of their dens so the females can breed again. It’s inevitable that some males will move east in search of space.

Advertisement

“We're going to see these treks into Montgomery County,” Brian said.

Brian had another interesting observation: It may only seem as if there are more bears in our area because we have more ways of seeing them.

“There are so many more security cameras and doorbell cameras,” he said. “All of that technology is out there, so a lot more people are seeing this stuff when it was happening all along.”

Brian said he wouldn’t be surprised by more bear encounters in our area in the future.

“The main message is it shouldn’t be a cause for alarm,” he said. “Black bears are very low risk. It’s something that as the population expands, it will happen again.”

A tastee of home?

Do you love diner food but have never been able to satisfactorily re-create it? Now’s your chance: The entire contents of Silver Spring’s Tastee Diner are being sold off by Rasmus Auctions.

Slice your meat the Tastee way, with an industrial-size meat slicer. Grill your burger on a massive flat-top grill. Or just bid on a dented sauce pot. The auction closes May 17 at rasmus.com.

GiftOutline Gift Article