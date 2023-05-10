Bowser to propose law making it easier to detain people before trial

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Wednesday that she plans to introduce legislation that would make it easier to detain certain people as they await trial — seeking to appear tough on crime as she prepares for a congressional hearing next week where House Republicans are expected to criticize city leaders for being too lenient on violent offenders.

Bowser said the bill would address a part of the current law that allows some people charged with violent offenses to be released pending trial, but she did not specify how her proposal would tighten those legal standards.

The announcement came at a public safety summit in Southeast Washington, where the city’s top public officials gathered to discuss crime in Washington and the systems in place to combat it. The District is battling an increase, year-over-year, in almost every type of crime. Homicides, robberies, and thefts were all up as of Monday compared with the same period in 2022, frustrating city officials.

Advertisement

Bowser — addressing a crowd that included everyone from the District’s top prosecutor to local advocates — said the city needed a “critical introspection about what is working and what is not working and what needs to change.”

Last week alone, a woman was shot and killed inside an apartment building in Northeast Washington, and police think the suspect is just 15 years old. A DoorDash driver was assaulted and carjacked in Southeast Washington. A 7-Eleven clerk in Northwest Washington looked up to see a man pointing a long gun at his face. Construction workers in the Trinidad neighborhood were robbed while framing a door.

D.C. police Chief Robert J. Contee III, in an unusual move, opened his department’s weekly crime briefing to the public. His staff took the microphone, district by district, to brief him on recent crimes in their jurisdictions and the status of their investigations.

Advertisement

A police captain said he obtained a custody order for the 15-year-old suspected of killing the woman in Northeast and is working with the Marshals Service to apprehend the teen. A commander said his officers arrested a man accused of carjacking the DoorDash driver, prosecutors moved forward with the case and a judge ordered the suspect detained as he awaits trial. One officer appealed to the public for help finding the armed man who demanded cash from the 7-Eleven clerk. Another said officers were reaching out to local Latinx organizations for help protecting the construction workers who were being robbed.

Bowser, seated next to Contee in the front row, listened, occasionally asking questions.

The Wednesday summit highlighted vulnerabilities in what city officials call the “criminal justice ecosystem” — the broad network of agencies that arrests and prosecutes offenders and offers social services in hopes of reducing crime. D.C. U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, D.C. Council Public Safety and Judiciary Committee Chair Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), deputy mayor for public safety and justice Lindsey Appiah and Superior Court Chief Judge Anita Josey-Herring appeared together in a panel.

Advertisement

They fielded questions about the city’s controversial bid to overhaul its criminal code, which Congress blocked earlier this year over concerns that the measure was too lenient. Pinto said she hopes to launch a revision later this year “in a way that is practical and moves us forward.”

Graves defended his office not prosecuting 67 percent of those arrested by police officers in cases that would have been tried in D.C. Superior Court last year. “It is not a choice to decide not to prosecute a case if we think there isn’t probable cause,” he said. “It is as automatic as it is for me to breathe.” He has previously pointed to the city’s Department of Forensic Sciences losing its accreditation in 2021, forcing his office to use outside labs to analyze evidence in cases.

Josey-Herring said D.C. needs more judges to handle the caseload, and Schwalb urged officials to see the link between violence and “deplorable housing” for some residents.

Advertisement

Officials turned much of their attention Wednesday to children and teenagers in the District. Police data showed, as of May 4, that there had been five fatal and 38 nonfatal shootings of youths so far this year; last year at the same time, there were three fatal shootings and 19 nonfatal shootings. Many top public safety officials pointed to the 12-year-old charged last week in nine separate carjackings, robberies and assaults to paint a picture of a crisis among the city’s youths.

“We have a 12-year-old sticking a gun in people’s faces in a spree of robberies. Somebody is at the other end of that gun,” Bowser said. “What happens now?

GiftOutline Gift Article